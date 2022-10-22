ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestleview.com

Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE

According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
List of matches and producers from this past Monday’s WWE Raw

Below is a list of the matches and producers from this past Monday’s WWE Raw. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle (dark main event) – produced by Jason Jordan. Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor – produced by Jamie Noble. The Miz vs. R-Truth –...
WWE Sunday Stunner House Show Results (10/23/22) – Pikeville, KY

WWE held a Sunday Stunner House Show on October 23, 2022 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com. -WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Uso’s (c) retained over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. -Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WWE Backstage news on Bray Wyatt and how he is listed internally

According to PWInsider, WWE has internally listed Bray Wyatt as the top babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, with Drew McIntyre now listed at number two. It is being said that WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of Wyatt’s return. His merchandise is currently the top seller for WWE. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise that includes plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
WWE announces 2023 UK Tour

WWE has announced a United Kingdom tour for 2023. The tour will be April 26 through April 29. You can read the full announcement below containing all the details. WWE Live returns to the U.K., Northern Ireland and France in April 2023. STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2022 – WWE Live...
NJPW President addresses Karl Anderson being double booked

NJPW President Takami Ohbari has taken to Twitter to address WWE Superstar Karl Anderson being double booked for November 5. Anderson is scheduled to defend the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn, which is the same day he is scheduled to team with AJ Styles & Luke Gallows against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Dominik Mysterio), at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5.
SPOILERS from Saturday night’s IMPACT TV tapings

Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship at the second Sin City Showdown TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV. The title change is expected to air on AXS TV sometime in November. It is being said that former WWE...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWE Raw viewership and key demo against MNF week 7

This week’s WWE Raw, up against week 7 of Monday Night Football, drew a total average of 1.641 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.803 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw...
Ratings Round Up: WWE SmackDown And Special Live Episode Of AEW Rampage

The final viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.231 million viewers. This number is down from the previous week that saw 2.274 million viewers. In the key demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.52 rating, which is down from the previous week, which was...
Latest on WWE/GCW rumors; FITE+ and indy promotions

According to a report from Fightful Select, several “prominent” independent professional wrestling promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal. Fightful indicated they were given the impression that a number of independent wrestling promotions would join as a live-streaming option for one tier of the membership. There will reportedly be a number of announcements coming in November. It is not clear if there are going to be additional pricing, packages, or details.
Video: WWE Raw Superstar appears on NASCAR meets WWE

WWE posted USA’s “Welcome to my World: NASCAR Meets WWE” with AJ Styles and Corey LaJoie, on their YouTube Channel. No. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Corey LaJoie, Legend and Analyst Jeff Burton and Superstar AJ Styles learn about the exciting similarities between the worlds of NASCAR and WWE inside “the Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AEW staff says report involving Thunder Rosa’s close friends is “dumb bs”

A recent report from F4WOnline indicated that talents Kilynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure have not been used by AEW recently, due to their relationship with Thunder Rosa, who is has currently been sidelined with an injury. There is no timeline for her return. Rosa, who is the AEW...
AEW Named To Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List

Fast Company announced on Tuesday that AEW has been named to its second annual “Brands That Matter” list. The list honors the brands that communicate and demonstrate purpose. The award honors companies and nonprofit organizations which have achieved cultural relevancy and more. You can read the full press...

