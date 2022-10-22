ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE

According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
SPOILERS from Saturday night’s IMPACT TV tapings

Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship at the second Sin City Showdown TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV. The title change is expected to air on AXS TV sometime in November. It is being said that former WWE...
AEW staff says report involving Thunder Rosa’s close friends is “dumb bs”

A recent report from F4WOnline indicated that talents Kilynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure have not been used by AEW recently, due to their relationship with Thunder Rosa, who is has currently been sidelined with an injury. There is no timeline for her return. Rosa, who is the AEW...
WWE Backstage news on Saudi Arabia events in 2023

With the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE set for Montreal, Quebec, Canada in February of 2023, it is being said by PWInsider, there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will take place in the Spring 2023.
AEW Named To Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List

Fast Company announced on Tuesday that AEW has been named to its second annual “Brands That Matter” list. The list honors the brands that communicate and demonstrate purpose. The award honors companies and nonprofit organizations which have achieved cultural relevancy and more. You can read the full press...
WWE Backstage news on Bray Wyatt and how he is listed internally

According to PWInsider, WWE has internally listed Bray Wyatt as the top babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, with Drew McIntyre now listed at number two. It is being said that WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of Wyatt’s return. His merchandise is currently the top seller for WWE. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise that includes plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
WWE Raw viewership and key demo against MNF week 7

This week’s WWE Raw, up against week 7 of Monday Night Football, drew a total average of 1.641 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.803 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw...
Updated WWE Raw Preview: Belair vs. Bayley, Anderson vs. Balor

WWE has added Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor to tonight’s show. *Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. As of this writing, the only...
NJPW President addresses Karl Anderson being double booked

NJPW President Takami Ohbari has taken to Twitter to address WWE Superstar Karl Anderson being double booked for November 5. Anderson is scheduled to defend the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn, which is the same day he is scheduled to team with AJ Styles & Luke Gallows against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Dominik Mysterio), at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5.
Kevin Nash discusses his son’s passing, reveals cause of death

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed his son’s passing on the October 24 episode of his “Kliq This” podcast. Nash revealed Tristen died from a seizure that caused cardiac arrest. Nash said that after the news broke, he was contacted by Vince McMahon, Vince Russo and Ric Flair.
Video: WWE Raw Superstar appears on NASCAR meets WWE

WWE posted USA’s “Welcome to my World: NASCAR Meets WWE” with AJ Styles and Corey LaJoie, on their YouTube Channel. No. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Corey LaJoie, Legend and Analyst Jeff Burton and Superstar AJ Styles learn about the exciting similarities between the worlds of NASCAR and WWE inside “the Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC.
