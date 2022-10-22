According to PWInsider, WWE has internally listed Bray Wyatt as the top babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, with Drew McIntyre now listed at number two. It is being said that WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of Wyatt’s return. His merchandise is currently the top seller for WWE. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise that includes plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.

1 DAY AGO