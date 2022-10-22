Read full article on original website
Menai Bridge closure will have 'huge' impact on UK, says MP
Closing a historic suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP. The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks. It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which...
National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
Jenny Gilruth: Minimum service level transport Bill is threat to devolution
Legislative proposals to impose minimum service levels on transport networks during strikes erode devolution, Scotland’s transport minister has said.Jenny Gilruth said the Scottish Government will not support the Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill which aims to place restrictions on trade union industrial action.It follows numerous rail strikes in recent months as workers campaign for better pay and conditions.The Bill would mean employers could specify the number of staff required to meet an adequate service level during strikes.Specified workers who still take strike action will lose their protection from automatic unfair dismissal, the proposals say.But Ms Gilruth said the Bill...
‘Basically a lottery’: Misery as TransPennine Express cancels 55 trains in one day
The rail operator TransPennine Express has been forced to apologise after cancelling around 55 services in one day. The 50+ cancellations, first reported by Manchester Evening News, took place on Wednesday (19 October) and mostly affected journeys to and from Manchester Piccadilly station.TransPennine Express said the service cuts were made “as a result of ongoing issues”. Another 10 services were amended on Wednesday, with different starting or finishing points.One passenger, Aled Williams, dubbed the operator the “Non-Pennine Express,” posting a list of 41 advance cancellations announced by the company on Wednesday.“Surely easier to list which trains are running,” wrote one...
East Yorkshire driver shortage leads to reduced bus services
A shortage of drivers has led to a reduced timetable being brought in on bus services in Hull. East Yorkshire buses will be operating temporary daily service reductions planned for services 54, 56, 57, 66, 104, 105 and 154. The company said it would create more reliable services following a...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs
Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Winter of discontent looms: 15,000 ambulance staff begin vote on strike action TODAY while hundreds of workers at UK's biggest port begin fresh two-week walkout in pay row
Britain is bracing for a winter of discontent as union workers across the country, including within the healthcare system, are threatening to walk out over ongoing pay disputes. Paramedics, nurses and midwives are among the latest to vote on whether they will strike this winter as widespread discontent continues to...
Dartford Crossing protest: Two men appear in court
Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court over a two-day protest on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge. Morgan Trowland, 39, and Marcus Decker, 33, have been charged with committing a public nuisance. Magistrates in Southend were told the bridge was blocked after two people mounted mast...
Wrexham: Girl, 11, in tears after bus driver wouldn't let her on
An 11-year-old girl on her way to school was left sobbing at a bus stop after the driver would not let her on board. Lois was not allowed on the Arriva bus in Wrexham because she was unable to download a QR code on her phone. Her father Matthew said...
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
London train and Overground strikes in November: everything you need to know
There's more misery on the way for London commuters. And the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'. There will be fresh strikes for the RMT on November 3, 5, 6 and 7. On November 3 the union has confirmed this will include TfL, potentially bringing London Underground and Overground to a halt. On other strike days it's expected that only one in five trains will run nationally.
Thousands at risk as A&E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls
Paramedics in England cannot respond to 117,000 urgent 999 calls every month because they are stuck outside hospitals looking after patients, figures show. The amount of time ambulance crews had to wait outside A&E units meant they were unavailable to attend almost one in six incidents. Long delays in handing...
The UK's productivity problem
And just like that, the Liz Truss era is over. The former prime minister's 44-day reign will go down as an economic fiasco. Her ill-fated budget proposal earlier this month sent the British economy into a tailspin and triggered the largest selloff in recent history among UK bond investors. To pundits' delight, she was outlasted by a piece of supermarket produce.
Exeter Airport: 'Slow recovery after Flybe loss and Covid'
A Devon airport is seeing a "slow recovery" after Covid-19 and the loss of a main carrier, bosses have said. Exeter Airport saw a drop from nearly one million passengers in 2019 to just 27,000 at the height of the pandemic. The airport was also affected by the liquidation of...
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
