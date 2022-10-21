Read full article on original website
KTRE
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. The team shut out Frankston with a final score of 55-0. “We got one more before we clench the thing, we got one more we got to win next...
KTRE
German journalist attends his first high school football game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
Central Heights ISD cancels class Wednesday due to ‘increase in student illness’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Central Heights ISD in Nacogdoches announced that all students will have the day off on Wednesday due to a “large increase in student illness” during the first two days of the week. CHISD said that this allows custodial staff to focus on cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and common areas. Teachers and […]
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
KSLA
Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for multiple East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas — Strong thunderstorms with gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail possible moved through the East Texas Monday night. CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said the rain was expected to pick up around 9 or 10 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours. Chances are expected to dwindle down around 3 a.m.
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice was rescinded for some Denning Rural Water system customers on Tuesday. It is no longer necessary to boil water before consumption.
KTRE
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
KLTV
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an incident involving a crane at the Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, Monday. Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was fatal and said deputies are at the scene. Kristin Parker with the Eastman...
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
Rusk County reports downed trees from storms
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise. The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rusk County also said […]
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
KTRE
Swift Water Supply rescinds boil water notice
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice was rescinded for Swift Water Supply customers on Tuesday. It is no longer necessary to boil water before consumption.
q973radio.com
Leslie Jordan’s Shreveport Connection
Leslie Jordan single handily got so many of us through the pandemic with his comedy and instagram videos, and those videos and his hilarious characters on “WILL AND GRACE” and “CALL ME KAT” will live on forever, and sadly the comedian and actor was killed in a crash on Monday at the age of 67 after suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving; but, did you know he spent time in Shreveport filming a series in the early 2000’s?
