ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

German journalist attends his first high school football game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
BEN WHEELER, TX
KTRE

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
FLINT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County reports downed trees from storms

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise. The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rusk County also said […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
q973radio.com

Leslie Jordan’s Shreveport Connection

Leslie Jordan single handily got so many of us through the pandemic with his comedy and instagram videos, and those videos and his hilarious characters on “WILL AND GRACE” and “CALL ME KAT” will live on forever, and sadly the comedian and actor was killed in a crash on Monday at the age of 67 after suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving; but, did you know he spent time in Shreveport filming a series in the early 2000’s?
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy