Hubble captures an 'unexpected' twin tail produced by NASA's spacecraft asteroid impact

By Chris Young
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gu4MK_0iii2eGm00
NASA, ESA, STScI, Jian-Yang Li (PSI); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale

NASA's asteroid spacecraft impact last month has had an unintended and surprising consequence.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new image of the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system, whose trajectory was successfully altered when NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) slammed into it on September 26.

The new capture is one of 18 observations Hubble has made of the asteroid since the impact event and it is the first to show a surprising and unexpected development — a twin tail of debris is coming from the asteroid system, a press statement reveals.

New Hubble image reveals split asteroid tail

The new image, released on Thursday, October 20, comes a few days after NASA announced its DART mission had successfully altered the orbital period of Dimorphos. Dimorphos is part of a double asteroid system called Didymos and it orbits the larger Didymos asteroid. The orbital period refers to the time it takes for the smaller space rock to complete one full orbit around the system.

NASA's planetary defense test results show that we should be able to slam a spacecraft into a hypothetical hazardous asteroid as a means to alter its trajectory and prevent it from hitting Earth.

In an update on Twitter, NASA wrote that after the impact, "experts expected the ejecta to expand and fade in brightness as time went on after impact. However, the twin tails are a surprising development."

“Repeated observations from Hubble over the last several weeks have allowed scientists to present a more complete picture of how the system’s debris cloud has evolved over time,” a separate statement from NASA and the European Space Agency reads.

