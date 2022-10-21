Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Meet the women's teams taking part in the eight-team tournament in England
The 2021 Women's Rugby League World Cup kicks off with a double-header on Tuesday, November 1 and we take a look at the eight teams taking part in the tournament... Previous World Cup best: Third place/semi-finals x3 (2008, 2013, 2017). Player to watch: Tara-Jane Stanley. The goal-kicking full-back is the...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Why RL was England star and former Man Utd junior Herbie Farnworth's love
You know the narrative about Herbie Farnworth, right? The talented young footballer, once of the famous Manchester United, who gave it all up to forge a career in the somewhat less glamorous world of rugby league?. Well, not quite. Yes, the Blacko-born former midfielder-cum-winger was good enough to be in...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup pool stage review: How England can improve for quarters, plus best players and match so far
With the World Cup quarter-finals line-up set, Katy Daley-Mclean reviews the group stage, rates England's overall performance, picks her players and match of the tournament and the standout area the Red Roses still need to work on. Rating England's overall showing so far. This England squad is absolutely capable of...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Mitchell Moses inspires Lebanon to victory over Ireland. Ireland's hopes of progressing to the World Cup knockout stages were left hanging by a thread after they fell to a 32-14 Group C defeat to Lebanon at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday. NRL star Mitchell Moses inspired...
SkySports
England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries
Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton defiant after agonising US GP blow and says he can take Mercedes 'to the top'
Lewis Hamilton sent a defiant message after agonisingly missing out on his first victory of the season at the United States GP, insisting he is "still here" and ready to take Mercedes "to the top" once they can close in on Red Bull. Hamilton looked on course for an unlikely,...
SkySports
James 'Jimmy' Peters: The tragic and turbulent story of England's first black rugby player
In fact, not only was Peters the very first black man to represent England at rugby in 1906, he quite remarkably, remained the only black England player for another 82 years until Chris Oti represented England in 1988. The England football team's first black player, Viv Anderson, did not make...
SkySports
Kasey Badger becomes first woman to referee a men's Rugby League World Cup match
History was made on Monday night as Kasey Badger became the first woman to referee a men's Rugby League World Cup match. Badger was in charge as Tonga overcame stern resistance from Wales to win 32-6 in front of a bumper 7,752 crowd in St Helens and remain on course for a potential quarter-final showdown with Samoa.
SkySports
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch adamant he wants to stay for long term after Fulham defeat extends winless run
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch issued a passionate defence of his credentials after his side were beaten 3-2 by Fulham, insisting he will stay at Elland Road for the "long term". Marsch has now seen his side go eight matches without a Premier League win - and Sunday's defeat at...
SkySports
Sky Sports Cup semi-finals: Rangers face Spartans, Glasgow City to play Hibernian | Final at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports
Spartans have been drawn to face Rangers while Glasgow City will take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals. Debbi McCulloch's Spartans booked their place in the last four after beating the defending champions Celtic on penalties, while SWPL champions Rangers moved one step closer to reaching their first final in this competition after easing past Motherwell.
SkySports
Owen Farrell and Jonny May withdraw from England training camp in Jersey ahead of Autumn Nations Series
Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership over the weekend, as did London Irish back Henry Arundell (foot), who will travel to Jersey but will be restricted to rehab work. In their places, Sale Sharks centre Tom Roebuck has been called up...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler says England will be ready to adjust their gameplan against Ireland or Australia if rain arrives
Jos Buttler believes England will be ready to adjust their gameplan if rain interferes in their T20 World Cup clashes against Ireland or Australia at the MCG this week. The Australian east has been damper and cooler than usual because of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern, with downpours at Hobart on Monday forcing a no-result between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
SkySports
Unai Emery: Aston Villa appoint Villarreal boss as new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking
Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach. Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal manager from 2018 to 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week. The 50-year-old will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed,...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United future - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday. Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis' record-breaking half-century guides Australia to victory against Sri Lanka
Marcus Stoinis smashed Australia to a seven-wicket victory in Perth, to keep the hosts' chances of progressing to the semi-finals alive. Chasing a target of 158, Australia struggled early in the innings, losing in-form batsman David Warner early for just 11. But some big hitting from Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland thumped by Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis stars with the bat again
Ireland suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening game of the T20 World Cup Super 12s as Kusal Mendis starred once again in Hobart. After Sri Lanka's bowling attack restricted Ireland to 128-8, opener Mendis (68no off 43) crunched his second successive fifty, sharing half-century stands with Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31no) as his side coasted home in 15 overs, Mendis with the match-winning six off Simi Singh.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Festive TV fixtures announced as Chelsea host Man City in January
Sky Sports has announced its TV selections for the festive period with the Premier League set to make an action-packed return after nearly six weeks off on Boxing Day, kickstarting when Brentford entertain Tottenham. The Premier League resumes eight days' after the conclusion of the first ever winter World Cup...
SkySports
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Hugo Lloris error costs Spurs as Magpies rise to fourth with statement win
Newcastle's revolution under Eddie Howe gathered pace as first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron landed a statement 2-1 win at Tottenham on Super Sunday that moved them into the top four. Wilson put Newcastle ahead in the 31st minute, when, after chasing down a Fabian Schar through ball,...
SkySports
Richard Gould announced as new ECB chief executive officer
Richard Gould has been announced as the new chief executive officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Gould will take up the post at the end of January, moving from his current role as CEO of Bristol City Football Club. Tom Harrison stepped down as CEO in May...
