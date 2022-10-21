ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Mitchell Moses inspires Lebanon to victory over Ireland. Ireland's hopes of progressing to the World Cup knockout stages were left hanging by a thread after they fell to a 32-14 Group C defeat to Lebanon at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday. NRL star Mitchell Moses inspired...
SkySports

England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries

Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
SkySports

Kasey Badger becomes first woman to referee a men's Rugby League World Cup match

History was made on Monday night as Kasey Badger became the first woman to referee a men's Rugby League World Cup match. Badger was in charge as Tonga overcame stern resistance from Wales to win 32-6 in front of a bumper 7,752 crowd in St Helens and remain on course for a potential quarter-final showdown with Samoa.
SkySports

Sky Sports Cup semi-finals: Rangers face Spartans, Glasgow City to play Hibernian | Final at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports

Spartans have been drawn to face Rangers while Glasgow City will take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals. Debbi McCulloch's Spartans booked their place in the last four after beating the defending champions Celtic on penalties, while SWPL champions Rangers moved one step closer to reaching their first final in this competition after easing past Motherwell.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler says England will be ready to adjust their gameplan against Ireland or Australia if rain arrives

Jos Buttler believes England will be ready to adjust their gameplan if rain interferes in their T20 World Cup clashes against Ireland or Australia at the MCG this week. The Australian east has been damper and cooler than usual because of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern, with downpours at Hobart on Monday forcing a no-result between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Ireland thumped by Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis stars with the bat again

Ireland suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening game of the T20 World Cup Super 12s as Kusal Mendis starred once again in Hobart. After Sri Lanka's bowling attack restricted Ireland to 128-8, opener Mendis (68no off 43) crunched his second successive fifty, sharing half-century stands with Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31no) as his side coasted home in 15 overs, Mendis with the match-winning six off Simi Singh.
SkySports

Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?

Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
SkySports

Live on Sky Sports: Festive TV fixtures announced as Chelsea host Man City in January

Sky Sports has announced its TV selections for the festive period with the Premier League set to make an action-packed return after nearly six weeks off on Boxing Day, kickstarting when Brentford entertain Tottenham. The Premier League resumes eight days' after the conclusion of the first ever winter World Cup...
SkySports

Richard Gould announced as new ECB chief executive officer

Richard Gould has been announced as the new chief executive officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Gould will take up the post at the end of January, moving from his current role as CEO of Bristol City Football Club. Tom Harrison stepped down as CEO in May...

