Little Rock, AR

Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball

By Mitch McCoy, Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Smith
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.

ASP investigators said the incident started just after 1 a.m. on October 13 when a trooper said he saw a black sport bike without a license plate on Asher Avenue in Little Rock and began a pursuit.

The trooper said the chase continued through Little Rock, on sides streets as well as Interstates 630, 30 and 40, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and finally ending up in north Little Rock.

Footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act appears to show troopers pursuing the motorcycle through the interstates and streets, with the bike appearing to head into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Troopers reported they followed the motorcyclist to a grassy area near Allen and Chandler street where the troopers said the man got off the motorcycle and started to run away.

The trooper dashcam footage shows a trooper yelling at the man to stop and saying he was deploying his stun gun. That appears to be the point at which the man becomes engulfed in flames.

    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

State investigators claim the man had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, causing the fireball that quickly spread on the man.

    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

Troopers could be seen running back to their vehicles, returning with fire extinguishers to put out the fire on the man. Troopers were able to knock down the fire on the man and place him under arrest.

    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
Authorities said the man was rushed to the burn unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and that he is currently stable and expected to survive.

See the full dashcam video below:

Records from the Arkansas State Police show the man is facing multiple charges, including felony fleeing, first-degree reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

