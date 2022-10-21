Read full article on original website
Savannah State falls to reigning SIAC champs Albany State, 31-20
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers gave it a spirited effort against the Albany State Golden Rams, but came up short, 31-20. Quarterback J.T. Hartage popped in a touchdown run from three yards away with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 23-20. The Tiger defense stopped Albany State on […]
ssuathletics.com
Tigers Battle Rams To The Last Whistle, Fall 31-20
Savannah, Ga. – A year ago, Savannah State University and Albany State University met with conference football supremacy at stake. Saturday night at Theodore A. Wright Stadium, the Tigers wanted to show they still belonged in the conversation. SSU has won only two games in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
theatlanta100.com
SCAD announces four new schools
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) recently announced four new schools to be created to advance innovative education for students. The new schools include the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting and School of Visual Communication. Over the past few years,...
First Coast News
Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
GPB evening headlines for October 21, 2022
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the fourth day of in-person early voting yesterday. A Georgia sheriff on trial for abusing the rights of jail detainees says he’s done nothing wrong. Atlanta-area hospitals are feeling the strain of the phased-out closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center.
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
WTGS
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
wtoc.com
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Police received a call for shots fired at the Wood Meadow Apartments just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers on scene found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton laying on the...
WJCL
Missing in Richmond Hill: Police searching for 17-year-old girl who vanished Wednesday
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Richmond Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Daliyah Holiday, 17, was last seen Wednesday morning in the Summer Hill area. Daliyah was last spotted wearing a lime green T-shirt and black shorts....
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for murder
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: GBI investigating Tattnall County homicide. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old wanted for murder in Tattnall County is behind bars. Jamie Christopher Ellis was located at a residence off Rice Shire Road in Jasper County, where he was taken...
