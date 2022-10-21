ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

ssuathletics.com

Tigers Battle Rams To The Last Whistle, Fall 31-20

Savannah, Ga. – A year ago, Savannah State University and Albany State University met with conference football supremacy at stake. Saturday night at Theodore A. Wright Stadium, the Tigers wanted to show they still belonged in the conversation. SSU has won only two games in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic...
SAVANNAH, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season

It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

SCAD announces four new schools

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) recently announced four new schools to be created to advance innovative education for students. The new schools include the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting and School of Visual Communication. Over the past few years,...
SAVANNAH, GA
First Coast News

Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

