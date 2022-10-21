Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns
Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
AZFamily
Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
citysuntimes.com
Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld
The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
scottsdale.org
Haunted by inflation, local man still pays homage to Halloween
Halloween is a date that Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett has circled on his calendar every year. He has been decorating his residences for 37 years, including the home he has owned the last 16 years near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. He began his annual homage to Halloween in...
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Nearly 30 birds all infected with bird flu found dead in a Chandler community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has received reports of nearly thirty birds all found dead. It’s happening around one lake community in Chandler. It’s all because of the bird flu, which means keeping your pets away from the birds. “Since the end of September, we...
fox10phoenix.com
A look inside a Scottsdale cryogenics facility freezing bodies for the future
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale cryogenics company is freezing patients after they die so that one day, they might live again. Inside their aluminum tanks of liquid nitrogen are the bodies and heads of roughly 200 people. The canisters are housed at an Alcor Life Extension Foundation's facility in Scottsdale,...
phoenixwithkids.net
Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale
The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away
CHANDLER, Ariz. — If they are lucky, retail stores have that one special employee that customers come to see. For one Home Depot, that employee is a cat. The cat has been a fixture at the Home Depot at 650 N. 54th St. for the past six or seven years.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
Unclaimed Arizona lotto ticket worth $4.3 million expires Monday
A winning ticket for the April 27 drawing of The Pick—sold in Mesa, Ariz. at the Safeway at 1225 W. Guadalupe Rd.—will expire today, Monday, Oct. 24 if it goes unclaimed after 5 p.m.
KTAR.com
Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour
PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
AZFamily
Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 31 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Phoenix police investigators say an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them inside metal cages. Fire crews were able to save six dogs and took them to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for care, but 31 dogs didn’t make it.
