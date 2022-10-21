ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns

Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld

The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Haunted by inflation, local man still pays homage to Halloween

Halloween is a date that Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett has circled on his calendar every year. He has been decorating his residences for 37 years, including the home he has owned the last 16 years near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. He began his annual homage to Halloween in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale

The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 31 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Phoenix police investigators say an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them inside metal cages. Fire crews were able to save six dogs and took them to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for care, but 31 dogs didn’t make it.
PHOENIX, AZ

