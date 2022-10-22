Read full article on original website
Blue Devils roll to volleyball win to reach quarterfinals
GREENCASTLE — The No. 1 seed played like the No. 1 seed should. And that meant trouble for No. 16 seed Boiling Springs, which met top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 3A first-round girls volleyball playoff match in Greencastle. The Blue Devils completely dominated the...
Trojans jump on Wilson early and advance in boys soccer
CHAMBERSBURG — Having a one-goal lead in a district playoff soccer game is a great thing. Having a two-goal lead is a luxury. But having a three-goal lead — as Chambersburg did over Wilson at halftime in a District 3 Class 4A first-round boys game Tuesday night at Trojan Stadium — is almost too much to ask for.
Greencastle boys bow out vs. No. 3 seed Palmyra
PALMYRA — Greencastle-Antrim’s first appearance in the District 3 boys soccer tournament in four years was ended quickly by a strong team from Palmyra. The No. 3-seeded Cougars took a while to get it going, but scored six goals in the final 25 minutes of the first half and captured an 8-1 victory over the Blue Devils in a Class 3A first-round game on Monday night.
Position switch pays off big for G-A girls soccer
GREENCASTLE — Underdog Manheim Central had just scored a goal with 5:46 left before halftime to tie Greencastle-Antrim. It appeared the Barons had turned the momentum around in the District 3 Class 3A first-round girls soccer playoff game. Not so fast. Blue Devils coach Chris Noblit decided right then...
Girls Volleyball: Southern Fulton falls to Everett 3-1
With this loss, Southern Fulton is ranked 7th for the season and will travel to Shade (#2 seed) on Thursday with game time at 7:00. Coach Julie Dickerhoff said “This season has been up and down but they have played hard and each have had some great games. It’s been stress filled but a lot of fun.”
Cedar Cliff’s Parker Tarnoci makes his college decision
Parker Tarnoci was already considering pursuing a multi-sport college destination.
Maryland High School Football Coaches, Athletic Specialist Fired After Massive Football Brawl
Several Northwest High School football coaches as well as Gaithersburg High School's Athletic Specialist have been let go after a massive fight during a football game against the two schools last month, reports Fox 5 DC. The varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 was declared a double forfeit after...
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” This […]
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Deer Hunter Airlifted From Maryland Woods After Fall From Tree Stand Fractures Ribs
Maryland State Troopers airlifted an injured deer hunter to safety after he fell out of his tree stand in a wooded region of Ellicott City. According to authorities, the man fractured multiple bones and could not self-evacuate. The accident occurred on Friday, October 7 near the Cascade Falls Trail in...
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Pedestrian hit by car in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Car slams into cow standing on the road in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to an unusual scene on Oct. 13 at around 5:33 a.m. when the front of a a cow was hit by a car, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Carlisle. Police say that the cow was standing in the middle of...
Hometown Hero: Franklin County Visitors Bureau
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is looking for people who love decorating for Christmas. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau in Chambersburg is hosting its fourth annual Festival of Trees next month. Before the festival can take place, it needs decorators. That’s where the Christmas decoration connoisseurs...
