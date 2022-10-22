ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils roll to volleyball win to reach quarterfinals

GREENCASTLE — The No. 1 seed played like the No. 1 seed should. And that meant trouble for No. 16 seed Boiling Springs, which met top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 3A first-round girls volleyball playoff match in Greencastle. The Blue Devils completely dominated the...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans jump on Wilson early and advance in boys soccer

CHAMBERSBURG — Having a one-goal lead in a district playoff soccer game is a great thing. Having a two-goal lead is a luxury. But having a three-goal lead — as Chambersburg did over Wilson at halftime in a District 3 Class 4A first-round boys game Tuesday night at Trojan Stadium — is almost too much to ask for.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Greencastle boys bow out vs. No. 3 seed Palmyra

PALMYRA — Greencastle-Antrim’s first appearance in the District 3 boys soccer tournament in four years was ended quickly by a strong team from Palmyra. The No. 3-seeded Cougars took a while to get it going, but scored six goals in the final 25 minutes of the first half and captured an 8-1 victory over the Blue Devils in a Class 3A first-round game on Monday night.
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Position switch pays off big for G-A girls soccer

GREENCASTLE — Underdog Manheim Central had just scored a goal with 5:46 left before halftime to tie Greencastle-Antrim. It appeared the Barons had turned the momentum around in the District 3 Class 3A first-round girls soccer playoff game. Not so fast. Blue Devils coach Chris Noblit decided right then...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Girls Volleyball: Southern Fulton falls to Everett 3-1

With this loss, Southern Fulton is ranked 7th for the season and will travel to Shade (#2 seed) on Thursday with game time at 7:00. Coach Julie Dickerhoff said “This season has been up and down but they have played hard and each have had some great games. It’s been stress filled but a lot of fun.”
WARFORDSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” This […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pedestrian hit by car in York County

HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Franklin County Visitors Bureau

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is looking for people who love decorating for Christmas. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau in Chambersburg is hosting its fourth annual Festival of Trees next month. Before the festival can take place, it needs decorators. That’s where the Christmas decoration connoisseurs...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

