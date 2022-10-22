Read full article on original website
Related
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils roll to volleyball win to reach quarterfinals
GREENCASTLE — The No. 1 seed played like the No. 1 seed should. And that meant trouble for No. 16 seed Boiling Springs, which met top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 3A first-round girls volleyball playoff match in Greencastle. The Blue Devils completely dominated the...
thesportspage.blog
Position switch pays off big for G-A girls soccer
GREENCASTLE — Underdog Manheim Central had just scored a goal with 5:46 left before halftime to tie Greencastle-Antrim. It appeared the Barons had turned the momentum around in the District 3 Class 3A first-round girls soccer playoff game. Not so fast. Blue Devils coach Chris Noblit decided right then...
thesportspage.blog
Girls Volleyball: Southern Fulton falls to Everett 3-1
With this loss, Southern Fulton is ranked 7th for the season and will travel to Shade (#2 seed) on Thursday with game time at 7:00. Coach Julie Dickerhoff said “This season has been up and down but they have played hard and each have had some great games. It’s been stress filled but a lot of fun.”
Comments / 0