Related
KPBS
Midway District height limit on ballot again
A 'yes' vote on San Diego's Measure C would remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District, that has been in place since 1972. Supporters of the proposed redevelopment of the area say removing the coastal height restriction is crucial for the realization of the Midway Rising plan, to redevelop the area around the Sports Arena which was recently selected by city leaders.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
KPBS
San Diego trash fees could exceed estimates if Measure B passes
San Diegians who put their trash into city-owned bins could face a new fee for trash removal if voters agree to allow the city to start charging residents for the service. Voters who live in the city will weigh in Nov. 8 on Measure B, deciding whether to amend the “People’s Ordinance” – a century-old San Diego law that has ensured free trash collection mostly for the city’s single-family homes. Most apartment and condo owners have to pay private haulers to remove their trash.
KPBS
Increased border crossings leads to influx of migrants in San Diego homeless shelters
Migrants are turning up at San Diego’s homeless shelters and adding strain on providers. Downtown shelters are reporting an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. The increase is being driven by an easing of pandemic-related restrictions at the border and an increase in migrants being...
KPBS
More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused
In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
KPBS
Inaccuracies on state nursing home site
The California Department of Public Health’s online page recording complaints against nursing homes is often called the agency’s “transparency website,” but a KPBS review of sexual abuse complaint tallies found inaccuracies and omissions. In other news, there is an aggressive outreach to students on San Diego college campuses ahead of the November midterm elections. Plus, Dia De Los Muertos festivities have kicked off around the county.
KPBS
San Diego councilmember proposes generous parental leave for city employees
Employees of the city of San Diego could see a big boost in their paid parental leave if a new proposal drafted by Councilmember Raul Campillo is approved. Campillo submitted his plan to triple parental leave to Mayor Todd Gloria last week. Currently, city employees get four weeks of paid leave after the birth of their child. Campillo wants to boost that to 12 weeks, or 14 weeks if the employee has a C-section or other complications during delivery.
KPBS
County touts homeless prevention proposal along with app-based tool
County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Nathan Fletcher, Board of Supervisors chairman, has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate if a person is...
KPBS
County Supervisors approve data program to reduce homelessness
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a data analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed.
KPBS
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $16 million to Escondido Union School District
The Escondido Union School District received an unprecedented donation today. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado says it's only the second school district to receive a multi-million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra stood in front of a group of children at Orange Glen Elementary School and announced they...
KPBS
Political push on college campuses to reach young voters
With two weeks until the November midterm elections, there is an aggressive outreach to young voters on college campuses. On the UC San Diego campus Monday, student government leaders organized a town hall forum with candidates from the San Diego City Council District 6 race and the District 35 Superior Court race.
KPBS
Report card: SDUSD reading scores steady, math scores decline
San Diego Unified School District announced Monday that a U.S. Department of Education report found that reading scores for fourth- and eighth-grade students were largely unchanged since 2019, while math results declined. California public schools showed similar results, while public schools across the United States also saw declines in reading...
KPBS
San Diego Wave FC to face Portland in NWSL semifinal
San Diego Wave FC will seek a berth in the NWSL Championship in its inaugural season when it faces Portland Thorns FC in a semifinal Sunday in Portland, Oregon. "They are very experienced, they've been in this position before, they've been a top side for many, many years," Wave FC coach Casey Stoney said. Portland has at least reached the semifinals eight of the nine years the NWSL has conducted playoffs, including advancing to the final three times and winning championships in 2013 and 2017. The league's 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
KPBS
'Not Working' musical brings three theater companies together
Asian Story Theatre is partnering with Teatro Mascara Magica and San Diego Black Ensemble Theatre to present a new musical called "Not Working: A New Musical for a Changed World" in three intimate theater spaces starting Oct. 28. "Not Working" grew out of a conversation among the artistic directors of...
