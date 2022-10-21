San Diego Wave FC will seek a berth in the NWSL Championship in its inaugural season when it faces Portland Thorns FC in a semifinal Sunday in Portland, Oregon. "They are very experienced, they've been in this position before, they've been a top side for many, many years," Wave FC coach Casey Stoney said. Portland has at least reached the semifinals eight of the nine years the NWSL has conducted playoffs, including advancing to the final three times and winning championships in 2013 and 2017. The league's 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO