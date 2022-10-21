ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

tellicovillageconnection.com

Mumpower to speak in Morristown on Wednesday

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower will visit Morristown on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where he will be a special guest speaker at the Rotary of Morristown meeting to be held at noon in the large dining room of The Country Club. Mumpower was elected Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury on Jan....
MORRISTOWN, TN

