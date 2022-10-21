Read full article on original website
Tennessee council approves renewal of licenses for first four online sportsbook operators
(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council approved the renewal of the licenses of the state’s four initial operators — FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings and Action 24/7 — at its Monday meeting. The approvals came without questions from the council after Executive Director Mary...
Mumpower to speak in Morristown on Wednesday
Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower will visit Morristown on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where he will be a special guest speaker at the Rotary of Morristown meeting to be held at noon in the large dining room of The Country Club. Mumpower was elected Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury on Jan....
