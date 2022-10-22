306696181_1077060963007348_3826087310654199708_n.jpg

Related
House Republican Leader William Lamberth and six GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries when the state legislature reconvenes in January. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
Senate Republican Leader Jack Johnson and four GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries for minors. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks during a rally against transgender surgeries for children that drew thousands to Legislative Plaza on Friday, Oct. 21.
