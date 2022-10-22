309013903_633248288261879_7976159322456458754_n.jpg

Related
House Republican Leader William Lamberth and six GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries when the state legislature reconvenes in January. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
Former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck speaks during a rally against transgender surgeries for children that drew thousands to Legislative Plaza on Friday, Oct. 21.
Senate Republican Leader Jack Johnson and four GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries for minors. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Lawsuit Stalls Student Debt Relief: What Now?
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an emergency stay pending the appeal of a lawsuit seeking to delay the scheduled rollout of the Biden administration’s promised student debt relief. In other words, borrowers hoping to see $10,000 or $20,000 wiped from their debts will have to wait while this lawsuit proceeds; hearings are already scheduled for next week. There are also four other lawsuits pending appeal or awaiting hearing. ...
States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?
Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy. How broad a role it should play, however, is a matter of debate. The U.S. Department of Energy is...
Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday, Sept. 19.
Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse dedicated in Nashville
The Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Nashville was dedicated Friday afternoon, capping a quarter century effort to replace the aging Estes Kefauver Federal Building. Photographer Ray Di Pietro lives near the courthouse in downtown Nashville and documented the event. A host of state and local political luminaries were there, including former […] The post Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse dedicated in Nashville appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
