312252477_3325344767681858_2135107393000795337_n.jpg

Former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck speaks during a rally against transgender surgeries for children that drew thousands to Legislative Plaza on Friday, Oct. 21.
Senate Republican Leader Jack Johnson and four GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries for minors. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks during a rally against transgender surgeries for children that drew thousands to Legislative Plaza on Friday, Oct. 21.
Black Women Are Concerned About Pocketbook Issues Heading Into Midterm Elections
A new national poll of Black women voters revealed many are concerned with “pocketbook” issues, including rent and groceries, reproductive rights, and gun control. NBC News reports that the Higher Heights Leadership Fund commissioned the poll conducted by Change Research, which surveyed 715 adult Black women between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4.
#51. Washington D.C.
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 3% lower than overall - Median salary for high school teachers: $77,570 per year - High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4 teachers Washington D.C.'s schools were already experiencing issues well before the COVID-19 pandemic, with teachers complaining about a punitive evaluation system, brutal working hours, and high turnover rates. The city is expected to experience a teacher turnover that's higher than most states, according to a recent study from WalletHub, and its teachers already receive some of the worst pay in the country, taking into account the local cost of living.
