312252477_3325344767681858_2135107393000795337_n.jpg

- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 3% lower than overall - Median salary for high school teachers: $77,570 per year - High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4 teachers Washington D.C.'s schools were already experiencing issues well before the COVID-19 pandemic, with teachers complaining about a punitive evaluation system, brutal working hours, and high turnover rates. The city is expected to experience a teacher turnover that's higher than most states, according to a recent study from WalletHub, and its teachers already receive some of the worst pay in the country, taking into account the local cost of living.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO