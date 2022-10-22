ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

312252477_3325344767681858_2135107393000795337_n.jpg

By Vivian Jones / Main Streeet Nashville
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4G52_0iihk4bL00

Counter protestors stand up for transgender rights at a rally on Legislative Plaza on Friday, Oct. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

306414979_833359124526663_3188751006974825433_n.jpg

Senate Republican Leader Jack Johnson and four GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries for minors. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
The Herald News

#51. Washington D.C.

- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 3% lower than overall - Median salary for high school teachers: $77,570 per year - High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4 teachers Washington D.C.'s schools were already experiencing issues well before the COVID-19 pandemic, with teachers complaining about a punitive evaluation system, brutal working hours, and high turnover rates. The city is expected to experience a teacher turnover that's higher than most states, according to a recent study from WalletHub, and its teachers already receive some of the worst pay in the country, taking into account the local cost of living.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy