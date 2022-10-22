306414979_833359124526663_3188751006974825433_n.jpg

Related
Former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck speaks during a rally against transgender surgeries for children that drew thousands to Legislative Plaza on Friday, Oct. 21.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks during a rally against transgender surgeries for children that drew thousands to Legislative Plaza on Friday, Oct. 21.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to criticize Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after the New Yorker was heckled at her own town hall this week.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
MSNBC
What the Jan. 6 committee's stunning footage of Nancy Pelosi revealed
The ninth hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee was a bit tedious as it covered a great deal of old ground to establish former President Donald Trump’s culpability for the 2021 insurrection. But there were about seven minutes that were absolutely riveting: never-before-seen video footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacting in real time to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The attack, which occurred as a joint session of Congress had gathered to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election, had caused security officials to escort members of Congress to undisclosed locations.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Washington Examiner
Trump hammers Texas voters at rally on dangers at nearby border
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump descended on South Texas Saturday to make a final appeal to voters in the Lone Star State ahead of what could be a historic election for Republicans poised to take back century-long Democratic strongholds. Throughout his more than 90 minutes at...
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Control of Congress: What happens if GOP gains upper hand in 2022 midterms?
Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer.
Washington Examiner
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
How to Watch Donald Trump's Texas Rally With Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton
The rally comes during a time where Trump has been recently subpoenaed by the House select committee to testify under oath about last year's Capitol riot.
In scathing statement, Democrat calls for new leaders in House
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on Friday called for new Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill after top House Democrats scrapped plans to vote on legislation banning lawmaker stock trading. The scathing statement from Spanberger, a two-term congresswoman in a tight reelection race, came one day after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer...
Pelosi declines to say if she’ll remain as speaker following election
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday declined to say if she will remain in House leadership following next month’s elections when pressed by CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. “I’m not talking about that,” Pelosi said. “I’m here to talk about how we win the election.”...
thecentersquare.com
New poll: Mayra Flores has higher net favorability among Hispanics than AOC
(The Center Square) – Newly elected Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores has a higher net favorability among Hispanic voters in the U.S. than U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), D-New York, according to a new poll. Media strategist Giancarlo Sopo said his firm teamed up with polling firm, WPA...
Jahana Hayes, George Logan show sharp divisions in debate
The second debate between the 5th District candidates highlighted divides on abortion legislation, transgender athletes and federal spending.
Crime, immigration, abortion were hot topics at Malliotakis/Rose congressional debate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Max Rose took to the stage for a debate hosted by the Iron Hills Civic Association on Wednesday evening. At some points of the evening the candidates were cordial, going as far as to thank the other...
NBC News
Republicans and rural America have the midterm enthusiasm edge, poll finds
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... New NBC News poll shows sky-high interest and polarization ahead of midterms. ... President Biden heads to the DNC headquarters to deliver remarks. ... Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says the Jan. 6 committee won’t allow Trump to turn potential testimony into a “circus.” ... Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist face off in their first and only Florida Governor's debate. ... A Telemundo/LX News poll has DeSantis ahead among Florida Latinos. ... And GOP Super PAC pulls out of New Hampshire Senate.
