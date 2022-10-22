ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

306414979_833359124526663_3188751006974825433_n.jpg

By Vivian Jones / Main Streeet Nashville
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EQkE_0iihjoxb00

Senate Republican Leader Jack Johnson and four GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries for minors. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

What the Jan. 6 committee's stunning footage of Nancy Pelosi revealed

The ninth hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee was a bit tedious as it covered a great deal of old ground to establish former President Donald Trump’s culpability for the 2021 insurrection. But there were about seven minutes that were absolutely riveting: never-before-seen video footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacting in real time to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The attack, which occurred as a joint session of Congress had gathered to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election, had caused security officials to escort members of Congress to undisclosed locations.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump hammers Texas voters at rally on dangers at nearby border

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump descended on South Texas Saturday to make a final appeal to voters in the Lone Star State ahead of what could be a historic election for Republicans poised to take back century-long Democratic strongholds. Throughout his more than 90 minutes at...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

In scathing statement, Democrat calls for new leaders in House

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on Friday called for new Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill after top House Democrats scrapped plans to vote on legislation banning lawmaker stock trading. The scathing statement from Spanberger, a two-term congresswoman in a tight reelection race, came one day after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Pelosi declines to say if she’ll remain as speaker following election

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday declined to say if she will remain in House leadership following next month’s elections when pressed by CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. “I’m not talking about that,” Pelosi said. “I’m here to talk about how we win the election.”...
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Mayra Flores has higher net favorability among Hispanics than AOC

(The Center Square) – Newly elected Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores has a higher net favorability among Hispanic voters in the U.S. than U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), D-New York, according to a new poll. Media strategist Giancarlo Sopo said his firm teamed up with polling firm, WPA...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Republicans and rural America have the midterm enthusiasm edge, poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... New NBC News poll shows sky-high interest and polarization ahead of midterms. ... President Biden heads to the DNC headquarters to deliver remarks. ... Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says the Jan. 6 committee won’t allow Trump to turn potential testimony into a “circus.” ... Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist face off in their first and only Florida Governor's debate. ... A Telemundo/LX News poll has DeSantis ahead among Florida Latinos. ... And GOP Super PAC pulls out of New Hampshire Senate.
OREGON STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy