ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

305110499_1220990515125069_2677651290727913577_n.jpg

By Vivian Jones / Main Streeet Nashville
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KO5K_0iihjn4s00

Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Two Nashville protests take place on gender-affirming practices after recent VUMC backlash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two protests are taking place across Nashville Friday, rallying for and against transgender surgeries after recent backlash towards Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) pediatric transgender clinic's gender-affirming practices. Protesters gathered against transphobia and to protect transgender lives at the War Memorial Plaza in Nashville. You...
NASHVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

EARLY VOTING 10/18 - 11/3, ELECTION DAY 11/8/2022

Tue. (Nov. 8, 2022) 7AM - 7PM regular ELECTION DAY. POLLING LOCATIONS remain the same for "Early Voting" and "Election Day". In Rutherford County, you can vote at the location that's nearest to you whenever you decide to vote. For example, if you live in Murfreesboro but work in Smyrna--you can vote "early" or on "election day" at the site that is most convenient to you.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour

What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy