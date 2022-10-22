305110499_1220990515125069_2677651290727913577_n.jpg

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
fox17.com
Two Nashville protests take place on gender-affirming practices after recent VUMC backlash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two protests are taking place across Nashville Friday, rallying for and against transgender surgeries after recent backlash towards Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) pediatric transgender clinic's gender-affirming practices. Protesters gathered against transphobia and to protect transgender lives at the War Memorial Plaza in Nashville. You...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Brown Skin Brunchin' bringing women of color together one brunch at a time
Women of color in the Nashville area who are looking to make friends and network can do so over French toast and mimosas thanks to Brown Skin Brunchin'
wmot.org
Tennessee man gets jail time for his part in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot
(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean was sentenced this past week for his part in last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol. Nashville resident Andrew James Galloway was sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Of the 10 Tennesseans sentenced to date, Galloway is only the third to receive jail time.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
wgnsradio.com
EARLY VOTING 10/18 - 11/3, ELECTION DAY 11/8/2022
Tue. (Nov. 8, 2022) 7AM - 7PM regular ELECTION DAY. POLLING LOCATIONS remain the same for "Early Voting" and "Election Day". In Rutherford County, you can vote at the location that's nearest to you whenever you decide to vote. For example, if you live in Murfreesboro but work in Smyrna--you can vote "early" or on "election day" at the site that is most convenient to you.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
WSMV
New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
Vanderbilt Hustler
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
wmot.org
Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
Nashville Social Club Owner Pleads Guilty To Crime Involving Campaign Finance Scheme
NASHVILLE – A Nashville, Tennessee man pleaded guilty today to violating campaign finance laws to benefit Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey’s 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress. According to court documents, Joshua Smith, 45, secretly and unlawfully funneled $67,000 of what is commonly referred to as “soft money” from...
Unhoused people rush to apply for affordable housing as another Nashville waitlist opens
When more spots opened in an affordable housing complex in Nashville, there was a rush of people experiencing homelessness and advocates trying to get on it as soon as possible.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
2 men arrested on identity theft charges
Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0