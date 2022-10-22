309889468_1839834246349400_242064273529664156_n.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Vivian Jones / Main Streeet Nashville
House Republican Leader William Lamberth and six GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries when the state legislature reconvenes in January. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

