This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
wbhfradio.org
Roper’s Six Scores Help Tigers Defeat Trojans
The Adairsville Tigers (7-1, 5-0) beat the Gordon Lee Trojans (3-5, 2-3) by a score of 42-28. Adairsville received the opening kickoff, and the Tigers found the endzone quickly as Chris Roper scored a 48-yard rushing touchdown to give Adairsville an early first quarter lead. Gordon Lee responded with a long drive in which they ran the ball all the way down the field and into the red zone. After a plethora of run plays, they tricked Adairsville with a play-action pass and scored a 22-yard passing touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.
fox5atlanta.com
Carrollton vs Westlake – Call of the Week
The winner of this game could go on to claim the top spot in AAAAAAA Region 2. Carrollton and Westlake battled it out on the field as 680 The Fan’s Karl Werl and Doug Konkel called it from the press box and FOX 5 photojournalist Eli Jordan captured all the action from the sidelines.
accesswdun.com
Football: Indians rally to beat White Co., sets up 7-3A title showdown
CLEVELAND, Ga. — NOW Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb can finally talk about playing for the program’s first-ever region title. The first-year Indians coach dodged every question imaginable the last two weeks as they prepared to take on White County, a program that had won five straight and 12 of the previous 14 meetings in the series.
wbhfradio.org
Cass Upends Hiram, Clinches Postseason Berth
The Cass Colonels (4-5, 2-2) defeated the Hiram Hornets on Friday night by a score of 26-21 to remain alive in its postseason hopes. Things did not start off well for the Colonels, however. Hiram scored on the first play from scrimmage following the opening kickoff as Jemarion Whatley took the handoff 65-yards to the house. The Cass offense was able to answer as Brodie McWhorter threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Devin Henderson. Unfortunately, Cass missed the PAT and trailed 7-6.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
chschipper.com
The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville
Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
thecitymenus.com
Entrenched Coaching Launches in Carrollton
For those of you who frequent Chick-fil-A in Carrollton, you might have been cheerfully greeted by Samuel Mancas. For many years, Samuel has led those joining the team at Chick-fil-A with humility, life perspective, and creativity. Using those skills, he recently launched his own business, Entrenched Coaching. We recently sat...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators say he was...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 sold at metro Atlanta gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot worth over $500 million, but one lucky person in Georgia did wake up richer. Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $50,000. Who will be the next big...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
The Citizen Online
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
