FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
rewind1051.com
JMU, without Todd Centeio, falls at home to Marshall, 26-12
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a strong opening stanza, James Madison football struggled offensively and Marshall scored 24 unanswered to rally for a 26-12 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game was played in front of a stadium-record 26,159 fans, which bested the previous record of...
rewind1051.com
Dukes Men’s Soccer earns draw at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Both James Madison and South Carolina scored in the first half Sunday afternoon before ultimately drawing, 1-1, at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium to give the Dukes another point in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer action. The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to five matches...
rewind1051.com
JMU Volleyball sweeps Coastal to take over Sun Belt East lead
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison volleyball earned its place at the top of the Sun Belt East Division in their 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) sweep over Coastal Carolina on Friday evening at Godwin Hall. The Dukes improved to 15-4 (9-1 SBC) while the Chanticleers fell to 15-8 (7-3). JMU...
Suffolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Heritage High School volleyball team will have a game with King's Fork High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
olhscurrent.org
New band director takes on new career
New band director, Katelyn Proffitt, began her band education career at Ocean Lakes as of the 2022-2023 school year. Memories could be made by doing something that people think someone will never remember. Even though switching band directors or any person you are used to is difficult, it can be done easily.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk. Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.
Noon interview: 2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq. Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat
William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official
NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts. They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
