ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind1051.com

JMU, without Todd Centeio, falls at home to Marshall, 26-12

HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a strong opening stanza, James Madison football struggled offensively and Marshall scored 24 unanswered to rally for a 26-12 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game was played in front of a stadium-record 26,159 fans, which bested the previous record of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Dukes Men’s Soccer earns draw at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Both James Madison and South Carolina scored in the first half Sunday afternoon before ultimately drawing, 1-1, at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium to give the Dukes another point in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer action. The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to five matches...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU Volleyball sweeps Coastal to take over Sun Belt East lead

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison volleyball earned its place at the top of the Sun Belt East Division in their 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) sweep over Coastal Carolina on Friday evening at Godwin Hall. The Dukes improved to 15-4 (9-1 SBC) while the Chanticleers fell to 15-8 (7-3). JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA
High School Volleyball PRO

Suffolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Heritage High School volleyball team will have a game with King's Fork High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SUFFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
olhscurrent.org

New band director takes on new career

New band director, Katelyn Proffitt, began her band education career at Ocean Lakes as of the 2022-2023 school year. Memories could be made by doing something that people think someone will never remember. Even though switching band directors or any person you are used to is difficult, it can be done easily.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks

SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy