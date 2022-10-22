Read full article on original website
Dukes Men’s Soccer earns draw at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Both James Madison and South Carolina scored in the first half Sunday afternoon before ultimately drawing, 1-1, at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium to give the Dukes another point in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer action. The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to five matches...
JMU, without Todd Centeio, falls at home to Marshall, 26-12
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a strong opening stanza, James Madison football struggled offensively and Marshall scored 24 unanswered to rally for a 26-12 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game was played in front of a stadium-record 26,159 fans, which bested the previous record of...
JMU Women’s Soccer falls short at Georgia Southern, 1-0
STATESBORO, Ga. – James Madison conceded a goal in the first half for the first time all season as they fell to Georgia Southern, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer at Eagle Field at Erk Park. The Dukes drop their first league match of...
JMU Volleyball sweeps Coastal to take over Sun Belt East lead
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison volleyball earned its place at the top of the Sun Belt East Division in their 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) sweep over Coastal Carolina on Friday evening at Godwin Hall. The Dukes improved to 15-4 (9-1 SBC) while the Chanticleers fell to 15-8 (7-3). JMU...
Bridgewater holds on to defeat Averett, 23-16
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College football team moved the 6-1 on the season with a 23-16 win against Averett at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Homecoming Saturday. The Eagles used a 16-point fourth quarter to retake the lead after going into halftime tied at 7-7. The Cougars (2-5, 0-4 ODAC) scored late, but it was not enough as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the year in home contests.
One dead in Harrisonburg shooting
One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
