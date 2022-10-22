We’ve Been Listening to Midnights Nonstop—Here’s Our Ranking of Every Song

Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Harry Styles Seemingly Boycotts Adidas By Rocking Vans In Concert Before Brand Drops Kanye West
Harry Styles made a major statement when he wore red Vans sneakers to his concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. Normally, Harry rocks Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes during most of his live show on this tour, but his decision to switch things up sent a big message to the brand. The fashion choice came before Adidas chose to cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper’s antisemitic comments on social media.
What Is The Best Meet-Cute In Any Movie Ever?
*This post bumps into you and your papers fly everywhere.*
