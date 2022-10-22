ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

We’ve Been Listening to Midnights Nonstop—Here’s Our Ranking of Every Song

By GARRI CHAVERST, ANDI WYNTER, AND MCKENNA PRINGLE
theeverygirl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Seemingly Boycotts Adidas By Rocking Vans In Concert Before Brand Drops Kanye West

Harry Styles made a major statement when he wore red Vans sneakers to his concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. Normally, Harry rocks Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes during most of his live show on this tour, but his decision to switch things up sent a big message to the brand. The fashion choice came before Adidas chose to cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper’s antisemitic comments on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy