USA Women's World Cup schedule 2023: Group games, matches, and results for USWNT in New Zealand

The 2023 Women's World Cup is just around the corner with the ninth edition of the tournament to take place in Australia and New Zealand.

The United States will arrive as two-time defending champions and are chasing their fifth Women's World Cup title.

Co-hosts Australia have never made it past the quarterfinals, while New Zealand have yet to win a game on football's biggest stage.

England were crowned European champions in 2022 and loom as another team to keep a close eye on at the tournament.

MORE: Which teams have qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

USA Women's World Cup group 2023

Group E

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD E1: USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E2: Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E3: Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E4: Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The USA have been drawn in Group E for the 2023 Women's World Cup alongside Vietnam, Netherlands and playoff winner Portugal.

Being in Group E means the U.S. women's national team will play all three of its group matches in New Zealand.

USA Women's World Cup schedule

The USWNT will kick off the World Cup title defence against Vietnam, who are appearing at the tournament for the first time.

After playing their first game in Auckland, the USA will then head to Wellington to face the Netherlands before returning to Auckland's Eden Park for their final group match against Portugal.

An opponent from Group G then looms in the Round of 16 should the United States qualify with that group containing the likes of Sweden, Italy, South Africa, and Argentina.

USA Group E matches

Date

(ET) Time

(ET) Match Stadium Fri, July 21 21:00 USA vs. Vietnam Eden Park Wed, July 26 21:00 USA vs. Netherlands Wellington Regional Stadium Tue, Aug. 1 03:00 USA vs. Portugal Eden Park

Potential knockout round schedule — if USA finishes 1st in Group E

Date

(ET) Time

(ET) Stage Stadium Sat, Aug. 5 22:00 Round of 16 Sydney Football Stadium Thu, Aug. 10 21:00 Quarterfinals Wellington Regional Stadium Tue, Aug. 15 04:00 Semifinals Eden Park Sat, Aug. 19* 04:00 Third-place match Brisbane Stadium Sun, Aug. 20 06:00 Final Stadium Australia

*Only in case of a semifinal loss

Potential knockout round schedule — if USA finishes 2nd in Group E

Date

(ET) Time

(ET) Stage Stadium Sun, Aug. 6 05:00 Round of 16 Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Fri, Aug. 11 03:30 Quarter-finals Eden Park Tue, Aug. 15 04:00 Semi-finals Eden Park Sat, Aug. 19* 04:00 Third-place match Brisbane Stadium Sun, Aug. 20 06:00 Final Stadium Australia

*Only in case of a semifinal loss

How to watch the Women's World Cup in USA

TV channel: Fox / FS1 / FS2 (English-language), Telemundo / Universo (Spanish-language)

Fox / FS1 / FS2 (English-language), Telemundo / Universo (Spanish-language) Streaming: fuboTV , Fox Sports App

The 2023 Women's World Cup will be televised on Fox and streamed on fuboTV and the Fox Sports app in the United States. Telemundo and Universo will provide Spanish-language coverage of the tournament. Those matches will also be streamed on fuboTV , as well as Peacock.

Women's World Cup game times in USA

Both Australia and New Zealand have time zones which are radically different to the United States.

Most matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup will take place in the evening in Australia/New Zealand, which will mean early mornings for those watching from the USA.

The majority of games will take place on Australia's east coast which goes by the AEST time zone and will be 14 hours ahead of ET time.

New Zealand's time zone is even further ahead of the USA with a 16-hour time adjustment required.

Women's World Cup 2023 kickoff times