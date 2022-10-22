Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.
Cardinals travel to Silsbee on Friday
Bridge City has had a difficult football season. The Cardinals have lost a lot of their starters to injury, and they have lost all but one game this year with two more still to play. Last week was the district game the Cardinals hoped to win against Hardin-Jefferson which had...
Mustangs prepare for H-J after bye
To say this has not been a typical football season for West Orange-Stark would be stating the obvious. The Mustangs have their bye this week in preparation for the regular season finale in two weeks. West Orange-Stark entered this year with the highest winning percentage of any program in Texas...
Bobcats tangle with Kirbyville
The bye week for a football team is always useful to rest and re-cooperate from injuries. The timing of a bye can be inconvenient at times when it breaks a team's momentum created by consecutive victories. That is the concern for the Orangefield Bobcats who won four straight games to...
Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday
The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
Lady Cardinals stay undefeated in district volleyball
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continued to fly high atop the district volleyball standings. The Lady Cardinals are undefeated in district play 11-0 through last week. On Tuesday, October 18, Bridge City defeated the Lumberton Lady Raiders in three sets and led practically from start to finish in all three sets. The scores reflected the dominance of the Lady Cardinals 25-18, 25-18, and 25-17 in the match.
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
LUMBERTON over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE —The Battlin’ Bears are coming down to the nitty-gritty of the 2022 regular season and will position themselves for the state playoffs that begin in two weeks. The Raiders have been the surprise team of the area, like LCM was last season. The momentum for the post-season could begin Friday with an upset victory at Lumberton.
Captain Jerry McNeil, 81, Orangefield
Captain Jerry McNeil, 81, of Orangefield, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Orangefield. Officiating will be Reverend Michael Strother. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Taylor crowned Homecoming Queen for Bridge City
Bridge City High School crowned senior Paige Taylor as 2022 Homecoming Queen on Friday night. Paige was escorted by her father, Gean Hammett III. The announcement was made at halftime of the homecoming bout between the Bridge City Cardinals and Hardin-Jefferson Hawks. Despite the 21-7 loss it was a memorable night filled with spirit and fan fare.
Charlton "Chuck" Doyle Webb, 61, Orange
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb, age 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Orange, Texas. The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Carlton’s life. Charlton was born to parents Gerald and Marweeda Web in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 7, 1961....
Denny Carl Smith II, 76, Orange
Denny Carl Smith II, age 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Vidor, Texas. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 24, 2022 for visitation at Dorman Funeral Home from 11:00A.M. – 12:00P.M. a graveside service will follow at 2:00P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday October 24, 2022.
Gene Melvin Brown, 88, Mauriceville
Gene Melvin Brown, 88, of Mauriceville, Texas, joined many family members in Heaven on October 21, 2022. He was under hospice care at KeKe’s Place in Mauriceville. Gene was born in Lemonville, Texas on September 7, 1934, to an already large family that would continue to grow to a total of nine children. He grew up in the Mauriceville area and attended Mauriceville High School where he graduated early and then began his work life. Gene began his career by working on a tugboat until he was offered a position at Firestone. After beginning his career at Firestone, Gene was called to serve in the United States Army, which he proudly did before returning to Orange and resuming his career at Firestone, which would last until his retirement. He was also a member of the Pentecostal church.
James R. Campbell, 82, Bridge City
James R. Campbell, 82, of Bridge City, passed away on October 19, 2022, at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00...
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, Orange
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
Elafay Bergeron, 91, Orange
Elafay Bergeron, 91, passed away October 18, 2022. Elafay was born March 8, 1931, to Frank & Vivian Bergeron. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Anna M. Morris, and they were married for 60 years until her passing in 2010. He worked as a mechanic for Bill Slaughter Service Station until he opened Bergeron’s Garage on Dupont Drive in the Cove. If you knew Elafay, you heard the latest jokes in the area. If he saw you two days in a row, he may not have a new joke, but he would tell you the same one twice. He loved playing cards and enjoyed drinking coffee with his buddies at Danny’s every morning. Listening to live music and dancing was a favorite pastime. Elafay played the guitar and sang to his children throughout their childhoods. At 91 years old, he lived long enough to sing to his great-great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.
TX Commissioner of higher education tours LSCO campus
ORANGE, TX – The Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas, Dr. Harrison Keller, made a trip to Orange on Tuesday to visit the Lamar State College Orange campus. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson led a tour of the campus and showed the Commissioner the innovative technical and workforce programs that are enabling students to transition immediately to work and to address the immense workforce needs in the area.
Ted Lyn Walters, 78, Bridge City
Ted Lyn Walters, 78, of Bridge City, passed away on October 19, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in...
Local voters flock to early polls on first day
More than 1,600 people went to the four early voting sites Monday, the first day of early voting for the November 8 general election. The Orange County Elections Administration tallied a total of 2,180 votes the first day. The Raymond Gould Community Center in Vidor had 553 people voting on...
County, Orangefield ISD may get $850 million ethane terminal
An Orange County site along the east banks of the Neches River may be getting a methane shipping terminal worth $850 million. Orange County Commissioners Court Monday approved a tax abatement offer to Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The site is off Mansfield Ferry Road and is the Orangefield ISD. The...
Orange, West Orange host Halloween events
Downtown Orange will be full of candy for trick-or-treaters going out on Halloween, which is Monday. The Orange Public Library and Orange Fire Department Central Station will be handing out treats beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday and the Orange Police Department will begin its giveaway at 6 p.m. The candy is available until supplies run out.
County extends burn ban for 30 days
The early Tuesday morning cold front did not bring enough rain to alleviate wildfire conditions and Orange County Commissioners Court Tuesday afternoon voted to extend a burn ban for another 30 days. County Judge John Gothia, who had previously issued a burn ban, said he can lift the ban if...
