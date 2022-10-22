Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father. As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.
Sunny Wednesday, Next Front Thursday Night/Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very dry airmass from the Rockies will bring clear skies, cool temperatures tonight, warm temperatures Wednesday. More humid gulf winds will bring clouds, a slight shower chance Thursday night/Friday morning as a new front arrives from the Rockies. Clearing skies will follow beginning Friday afternoon with the new Rocky Mountain airmass.
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest. South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music. Since Halloween is almost a week away,...
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Walking Dead invaded a popular Laredo park Saturday afternoon but have no fear, it was for a good cause. The Alexander High School Band held its 5K zombie run and fun walk at North Central Park. Participants got a chance to run a 5K while...
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive. According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle. The Laredo Fire Department had to remove...
Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo. BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show...
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car bursts into flames on a Laredo highway early Saturday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department crews were called out to the northbound lane of I-35 near the Saunders overpass at around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival crews found a 2010 Buick engulfed in flames.
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College and the Laredo Fire Department announced a partnership that will provide new opportunities to those interested in a career in the firefighting industry. On Monday morning, both LC and the fire department held a press conference where they signed a memorandum of understanding. This...
West fest to take place next Saturday!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Halloween may be nearly a couple of weeks away, but the Laredo community is invited to one of many early celebrations. West Fest will take place next Saturday, October 29th at the Canizales Park near 2200 Lafayette Street. There will be plenty of live music, local...
Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages. On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden...
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
Environmental science center to host ‘Halloween Haunted trail’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween is less than a week away and everyone in town is gearing up for the holiday. It’s no different at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at the Laredo College campus. They’re transforming the Paso del Indio nature trail to cater to the spooky-loving crowds.
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
Laredo students affirm their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students from one local high school in central Laredo held banners and posters affirming their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle. On Tuesday, October 25, students from Joe A. Valdez and the Martin High School band paraded San Pedro’s Plaza during Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, observed annually in October.
Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames. The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage. On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside...
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly. Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume. When it comes to elementary...
Police investigating weekend shooting at Laredo nightclub
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that took place at a Laredo night club over the weekend that left three people injured. The incident happened at a club located at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. According to Laredo Police, a large...
Webb County voters rush to the polls during Early Voting
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Day one of early voting got off to a smooth and strong start on Monday morning. The Webb County Elections Administrator is reporting a good turnout of voters. There are 14 sites available for people to vote and you can go to any of the polling...
