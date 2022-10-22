Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo. BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show...
kgns.tv
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father. As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.
kgns.tv
Early voting concerns across Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many registered voters went and cast their vote on the first day of early voting. Although the process went smoothly in Laredo, others living in south Webb County had their ups and downs. For nurses like Maricela Perez, a 12-hour shift is normal. Although she loves...
kgns.tv
Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages. On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden...
kgns.tv
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
kgns.tv
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly. Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume. When it comes to elementary...
kgns.tv
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
kgns.tv
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
kgns.tv
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest. South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music. Since Halloween is almost a week away,...
MySanAntonio
UISD psychologist first in South Texas to receive award
Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed school psychologist for the United Independent School District, was announced Tuesday as a recipient of the Outstanding School Psychologist Award-Doctoral Level 2022. Garza becomes the first school psychologist to win the award from Region One which includes Laredo and all of South Texas. She is...
Click2Houston.com
Lose something in San Marcos? It might be on display
HOUSTON – Texas travelers, did you lose track of your belongings in San Marcos this summer? If so, your lost items may be on display. Yes, you read that right. In a hilarious post on social media, the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department jokingly announced that it’s “hosting” a new exhibit in its back hallway -- “Lost Items of Summertime.”
kgns.tv
Laredo students affirm their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students from one local high school in central Laredo held banners and posters affirming their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle. On Tuesday, October 25, students from Joe A. Valdez and the Martin High School band paraded San Pedro’s Plaza during Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, observed annually in October.
kgns.tv
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST. At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
kgns.tv
Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames. The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage. On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo. Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away. The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks....
kgns.tv
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive. According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle. The Laredo Fire Department had to remove...
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
