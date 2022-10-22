Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Police Seek Group of Six in String of Robberies Spanning Three Boroughs
Investigators are looking for six people in connection with robberies of stores from the Lower East Side and Lower Manhattan to Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Jackson Heights. They happened between September 12 and October 24. In the most recent incident, four of the suspects approached a 35-year-old worker inside a...
Bronx subway attack suspect says victim ‘said something to me inappropriate first,’ court documents show
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The man accused of punching a subway rider in the head and knocking him onto the tracks claimed he was defending himself, court papers show. Deshaun Smith, 21, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, and harassment during his arraignment Monday night. He allegedly attacked a man in […]
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
NBC New York
Subway Rider Stabbed Twice Trying to Break Up Fight Between Women in Manhattan
New York City is investigating yet another subway attack Wednesday -- one that left a good Samaritan stabbed twice as the morning rush got underway. It comes days after city and state leaders rolled out a new transit safety plan intended to reassure riders amid an escalating series of violent crimes in the system.
Police searching for 2 girls after 15-year-old stabbed in Manhattan
The victim got into a dispute with two girls that she knows, and during the fight, one of the girls pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the hip.
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
17-Year-old Mugged By Four Men in Jackson Heights: NYPD
A 17-year-old was robbed by a group of four men in Jackson Heights last week and three of the suspects are still at large, police said. The teen was walking in front of a house on 91st Street at around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 17 when the group approached him, grabbed him by the shirt, and demanded that he hand over his personal belongings, the NYPD said.
NBC New York
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
NBC New York
Where Is Laura Lyons? Family Seeks Help Finding NYC Woman Missing Since Friday
The NYPD is asking for help finding a 34-year-old Staten Island woman who hasn't been seen since Friday -- and her family and friends are growing increasingly concerned. Laura Lyons was last seen leaving her Amboy Road home in Tottenville around 8:45 a.m. that day, according to police. She was wearing a red winter coat with a lion mane around the hood and black yoga pants, authorities said.
Man found fatally shot in hall of Manhattan NYCHA building: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem early Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. found the victim, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the fourth-floor hallway of the […]
14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
NBC New York
NYC Woman Dies Days After Being Found With Gunshot Wound to Neck; Probe Ongoing
Police continue their investigation into the case of a 29-year-old Brooklyn woman who died nearly a week after being discovered with a gunshot wound to her neck earlier this month. According to the NYPD, at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to a 911 call of a woman...
Man violently shoves stranger onto subway tracks, prompting NYPD search: video
A disturbing video from the New York City subway shows a man pushing a stranger onto subway tracks in Brooklyn. Police say the man was not hit by a train, but did suffer injuries.
Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex
A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, according to police. The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, according to police. Medics rushed him to New ...
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
BET
New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting
A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
