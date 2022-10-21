ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

insideevs.com

Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike

The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo. One such...
MotorTrend Magazine

427-Inch Aftermarket LS Cranks Out 768 Horsepower at 7,700 RPM!

We still remember the 1997 Corvette and its introduction of the LS1 engine. We knew the Gen III small-block from GM was revolutionary, but to be honest we had no idea how it would completely transform our industry. That was 25 years ago (a quarter of a century if you want to feel old) and these days you can build an LS-architecture engine completely out of aftermarket parts. Case in point is this 427ci "LS7" recently dyno-tested at Westech Performance by Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

New S550 Ford Mustang GT Steeda Cat-Back Exhaust Revealed

While the all-new, 2024 Ford Mustang is set to launch in a few months, the S550 isn’t done by a long shot. In fact, a host of new performance parts have been released for the current-gen model in recent months, including a rear adjustable ride height system and MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, that list continues to grow, as Steeda has just revealed its new S550 Ford Mustang GT cat-back exhaust system, too.
Motorious

Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve

Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Presale Event Announced For Mexico

A handful of new Blue Oval models have been announced for or have already launched in Mexico over the past few months, including the Ford Maverick, which is set to arrive in that country early next year, as well as the Ford Ranger Raptor, which launched there in late 2021. Now, fresh on the heels of the Ford Bronco Raptor launching in the U.S. back in August, the rugged, high-performance SUV will soon be joining those models in Mexico following a digital pre-sale event that is set to take place on Tuesday, October 25th.
Top Speed

Billie Eilish's Jaw-Dropping Car Collection Can Leave You Speechless

With a net worth of $51 million, it shouldn't come to you as a surprise that famous pop singer Billie Eilish owns the kind of stuff that you probably could only imagine. Yet, after having checked her car collection, you will surely end up respecting her more than you currently do: the 20-year-old certainly has an unquestionable taste in cars.
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.

