Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO