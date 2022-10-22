The Frankenmuth boys and girls cross country teams competed at Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday in the Saginaw County Championship meet hosted by Heritage High School. Congratulations to our Eagle ladies who won the Saginaw County Championship with 13 teams competing and brought home a first-place trophy (with 31 pts)! Freeland came in second with 47 points followed by Saginaw Heritage with 56 points. Earning All-County honors for first team: Mary Richmond (1st), Natalie Foltz (2nd), Elise Barden (5th), and Gabby Cleveland (7th); honorable mention: Evie Culver (16th) and Katilyn Miller (18th). In our junior varsity race, medals were earned by: Olivia Johnson (4th), Samantha Frank (6th), Madison Paten (7th), Josie Guinther (8th), and Emerson Totten (14th).

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO