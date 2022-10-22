ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

lanthorn.com

Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland

Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
ALLENDALE, MI
The Saginaw News

SVSU needs last-minute TD to avoid upset

Saginaw Valley State University survived a Saturday-night scare from 1-7 Wayne State, needing a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to earn the win. Derrick Hinton Jr. scored on a 9-yard run with 55 seconds remaining to give the Cardinals a 21-14 win at Wayne State, improving the SVSU record to 6-2.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Frankenmuth Girls Cross Country Saginaw County Champions

The Frankenmuth boys and girls cross country teams competed at Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday in the Saginaw County Championship meet hosted by Heritage High School. Congratulations to our Eagle ladies who won the Saginaw County Championship with 13 teams competing and brought home a first-place trophy (with 31 pts)! Freeland came in second with 47 points followed by Saginaw Heritage with 56 points. Earning All-County honors for first team: Mary Richmond (1st), Natalie Foltz (2nd), Elise Barden (5th), and Gabby Cleveland (7th); honorable mention: Evie Culver (16th) and Katilyn Miller (18th). In our junior varsity race, medals were earned by: Olivia Johnson (4th), Samantha Frank (6th), Madison Paten (7th), Josie Guinther (8th), and Emerson Totten (14th).
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers

The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
SAGINAW, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
25newsnow.com

All of Metamora under boil order perhaps until late next week

METAMORA (25 News Now) - All residents and businesses in the Village of Metamora are under a boil order after a water main break. The main break happened at the corner of Niles (also known as Route 89) and Monroe Streets. About 1,700 residential and business customers are impacted by...
METAMORA, MI
1470 WFNT

Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI

