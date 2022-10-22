Read full article on original website
lanthorn.com
Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland
Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
SVSU needs last-minute TD to avoid upset
Saginaw Valley State University survived a Saturday-night scare from 1-7 Wayne State, needing a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to earn the win. Derrick Hinton Jr. scored on a 9-yard run with 55 seconds remaining to give the Cardinals a 21-14 win at Wayne State, improving the SVSU record to 6-2.
See who and where 17 Flint-area football playoff teams will be playing
FLINT – Here are the first-round playoff matchups for the 17 Flint-area teams that will enter the postseason this week. Times and dates have yet to be determined.
Saginaw-area football highlights: Swan Valley posts Week 9 shutout
Swan Valley steamrolled Bullock Creek, claiming its sixth win and cementing a place in the Division 5 playoffs. The Vikings claimed a 37-0 win over the Lancers, riding a 37-0 halftime lead to the non-conference win.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Week 9
Five things to know about Saginaw-area football playoff matchups
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the qualifiers and brackets for the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs, which begin Friday. Fifteen Saginaw-area teams qualified, with nine getting home games to start the playoffs.
17 Flint-area teams qualify for MHSAA football playoffs
FLINT – The Flint-area will be well represented in the 2022 MHSAA high school football playoffs. There will be 17 teams in the various fields. Another two – Lake Fenton and Powers Catholic – barely missed qualifying.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Frankenmuth Girls Cross Country Saginaw County Champions
The Frankenmuth boys and girls cross country teams competed at Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday in the Saginaw County Championship meet hosted by Heritage High School. Congratulations to our Eagle ladies who won the Saginaw County Championship with 13 teams competing and brought home a first-place trophy (with 31 pts)! Freeland came in second with 47 points followed by Saginaw Heritage with 56 points. Earning All-County honors for first team: Mary Richmond (1st), Natalie Foltz (2nd), Elise Barden (5th), and Gabby Cleveland (7th); honorable mention: Evie Culver (16th) and Katilyn Miller (18th). In our junior varsity race, medals were earned by: Olivia Johnson (4th), Samantha Frank (6th), Madison Paten (7th), Josie Guinther (8th), and Emerson Totten (14th).
Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers
The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
MLive.com
Eight Bay City area football teams learn playoff fate with first-round pairings
BAY CITY, MI – It’s safe to say Essexville Garber and Saginaw Swan Valley are familiar foes. They’re about to meet for the eighth time in the span of 32 games.
MLive.com
Bay City Western delivers final act of resilience with comeback win over Central
AUBURN, MI – When Austin Foerster got the news, he knew his season wasn’t going to play out as expected. But he still finished it better than he ever could have envisioned.
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 9 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 21, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
25newsnow.com
All of Metamora under boil order perhaps until late next week
METAMORA (25 News Now) - All residents and businesses in the Village of Metamora are under a boil order after a water main break. The main break happened at the corner of Niles (also known as Route 89) and Monroe Streets. About 1,700 residential and business customers are impacted by...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
