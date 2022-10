EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball returns to the court this week, opening the second half of B1G competition with a Wednesday, Oct. 26 mid-week match at No. 9-ranked Minnesota before wrapping up the season slate of rivalry matches against Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Spartans wrap up a stretch of three matches in six days when it meets the Golden Gophers on Wednesday night in Maturi Pavilion. Michigan State football isn't the only team on campus headed to Ann Arbor this weekend as the volleyball program looks to even the season series on Sunday afternoon.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO