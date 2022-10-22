Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
Percentages: FG .462, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 15-42, .357 (Booker 5-9, Johnson 3-4, Craig 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Payne 1-3, Paul 1-8, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-2, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayton, Bridges, Paul). Turnovers: 12 (Ayton 4, Booker 3, Paul 2, Payne...
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 135, Denver 110
Percentages: FG .495, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Hyland 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Reed 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 8 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr., Reed,...
Bakersfield Californian
Chicago 120, Boston 102
Percentages: FG .370, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 18-48, .375 (Tatum 4-8, Smart 3-5, Jackson 2-2, Brogdon 2-6, Horford 2-6, Brown 2-7, Pritchard 1-2, Hauser 1-4, D.White 1-5, Kornet 0-1, G.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Vonleh 2, Horford). Turnovers: 10 (Brogdon...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 115, Orlando 102
Percentages: FG .419, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Carter Jr. 2-5, Ross 2-5, Bol 1-2, Houstan 1-2, F.Wagner 1-6, Bamba 0-2, Banchero 0-3, Anthony 0-5, Okeke 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bol 4). Turnovers: 12 (Bamba 2, Bol 2, F.Wagner 2, Anthony, Banchero, Carter...
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Curry 4-9, Moody 2-4, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-7, D.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Moody 3, Wiseman 2, Thompson, Wiggins). Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 5, J.Green 2, Moody 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 114, Utah 108
Percentages: FG .473, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Fontecchio 3-5, Olynyk 2-2, Beasley 2-4, Clarkson 2-6, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Vanderbilt 0-1, Conley 0-3, Markkanen 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Conley 2, Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Beasley, Clarkson, Kessler, Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 20 (Olynyk 5,...
Bakersfield Californian
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
Percentages: FG .422, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Kennard 3-7, Batum 2-3, Covington 2-4, Te.Mann 1-1, Wall 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Coffey 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Powell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 14 (Zubac 7, Covington 3, Batum, Brown, Coffey, Te.Mann). Turnovers: 18 (Powell 4, Te.Mann 4,...
Bakersfield Californian
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
Percentages: FG .457, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Vassell 5-10, Primo 2-4, Roby 2-4, Richardson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Collins 0-2, Sochan 0-2, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Primo 4, Poeltl 2, Collins, Johnson, Jones, McDermott, Roby, Sochan, Vassell). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106
INDIANA (106) Nesmith 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 6-12 3-4 17, Jackson 1-2 3-6 5, Haliburton 7-11 2-2 19, Hield 6-14 3-3 18, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Bitadze 0-2 3-4 3, Mathurin 6-16 4-4 17, Nembhard 2-6 0-0 5, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, Duarte 4-9 0-0 9, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 18-23 106.
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 98, Miami 90
Percentages: FG .395, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (VanVleet 4-6, Trent Jr. 4-12, Boucher 2-2, Siakam 2-6, Flynn 1-1, Anunoby 1-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Siakam 2, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Koloko, Trent Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Siakam 5, Anunoby 3, VanVleet 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Bakersfield Californian
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
Today's Talker: Giannis breaks a new record
The Bucks tweeted saying Giannis became the first player in Bucks' history to score 44 or more points in 28 minutes or less on Saturday during the team's home opener against the Houston Rockets.
Bakersfield Californian
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
Bakersfield Californian
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
Bakersfield Californian
Monday's Transactions
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. Waived G Jordan Hall. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander. LAS VEGAS...
