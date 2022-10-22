ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95

Percentages: FG .462, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 15-42, .357 (Booker 5-9, Johnson 3-4, Craig 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Payne 1-3, Paul 1-8, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-2, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayton, Bridges, Paul). Turnovers: 12 (Ayton 4, Booker 3, Paul 2, Payne...
PHOENIX, AZ
Portland 135, Denver 110

Percentages: FG .495, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Hyland 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Reed 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 8 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr., Reed,...
Chicago 120, Boston 102

Percentages: FG .370, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 18-48, .375 (Tatum 4-8, Smart 3-5, Jackson 2-2, Brogdon 2-6, Horford 2-6, Brown 2-7, Pritchard 1-2, Hauser 1-4, D.White 1-5, Kornet 0-1, G.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Vonleh 2, Horford). Turnovers: 10 (Brogdon...
N.Y. Knicks 115, Orlando 102

Percentages: FG .419, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Carter Jr. 2-5, Ross 2-5, Bol 1-2, Houstan 1-2, F.Wagner 1-6, Bamba 0-2, Banchero 0-3, Anthony 0-5, Okeke 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bol 4). Turnovers: 12 (Bamba 2, Bol 2, F.Wagner 2, Anthony, Banchero, Carter...
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Curry 4-9, Moody 2-4, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-7, D.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Moody 3, Wiseman 2, Thompson, Wiggins). Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 5, J.Green 2, Moody 2,...
Houston 114, Utah 108

Percentages: FG .473, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Fontecchio 3-5, Olynyk 2-2, Beasley 2-4, Clarkson 2-6, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Vanderbilt 0-1, Conley 0-3, Markkanen 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Conley 2, Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Beasley, Clarkson, Kessler, Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 20 (Olynyk 5,...
UTAH STATE
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94

Percentages: FG .422, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Kennard 3-7, Batum 2-3, Covington 2-4, Te.Mann 1-1, Wall 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Coffey 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Powell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 14 (Zubac 7, Covington 3, Batum, Brown, Coffey, Te.Mann). Turnovers: 18 (Powell 4, Te.Mann 4,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106

Percentages: FG .457, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Vassell 5-10, Primo 2-4, Roby 2-4, Richardson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Collins 0-2, Sochan 0-2, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Primo 4, Poeltl 2, Collins, Johnson, Jones, McDermott, Roby, Sochan, Vassell). Steals:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106

INDIANA (106) Nesmith 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 6-12 3-4 17, Jackson 1-2 3-6 5, Haliburton 7-11 2-2 19, Hield 6-14 3-3 18, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Bitadze 0-2 3-4 3, Mathurin 6-16 4-4 17, Nembhard 2-6 0-0 5, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, Duarte 4-9 0-0 9, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 18-23 106.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Toronto 98, Miami 90

Percentages: FG .395, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (VanVleet 4-6, Trent Jr. 4-12, Boucher 2-2, Siakam 2-6, Flynn 1-1, Anunoby 1-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Siakam 2, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Koloko, Trent Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Siakam 5, Anunoby 3, VanVleet 2,...
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
DETROIT, MI
Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
DETROIT, MI
Vegas 4, San Jose 2

San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
SAN JOSE, CA
Monday's Transactions

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. Waived G Jordan Hall. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander. LAS VEGAS...
COLORADO STATE

