ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95

Percentages: FG .462, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 15-42, .357 (Booker 5-9, Johnson 3-4, Craig 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Payne 1-3, Paul 1-8, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-2, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayton, Bridges, Paul). Turnovers: 12 (Ayton 4, Booker 3, Paul 2, Payne...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 135, Denver 110

Percentages: FG .495, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Hyland 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Reed 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 8 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr., Reed,...
Bakersfield Californian

Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Curry 4-9, Moody 2-4, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-7, D.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Moody 3, Wiseman 2, Thompson, Wiggins). Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 5, J.Green 2, Moody 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

Chicago 120, Boston 102

Percentages: FG .370, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 18-48, .375 (Tatum 4-8, Smart 3-5, Jackson 2-2, Brogdon 2-6, Horford 2-6, Brown 2-7, Pritchard 1-2, Hauser 1-4, D.White 1-5, Kornet 0-1, G.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Vonleh 2, Horford). Turnovers: 10 (Brogdon...
Bakersfield Californian

Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94

L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bakersfield Californian

San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106

SAN ANTONIO (115) Johnson 8-20 1-4 18, Sochan 7-9 0-0 14, Poeltl 7-12 0-0 14, Jones 3-10 1-1 8, Vassell 8-22 2-2 23, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Roby 2-6 0-2 6, Collins 5-9 1-1 11, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Primo 3-5 2-3 10, Richardson 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 48-105 7-13 115.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106

Percentages: FG .422, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Haliburton 3-6, Hield 3-10, Smith 2-5, Duarte 1-3, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-5, Mathurin 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bitadze 2, Smith, Taylor). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 3, Brissett, Duarte,...
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Houston 114, Utah 108

UTAH (108) Markkanen 7-19 0-3 14, Olynyk 4-5 3-4 13, Vanderbilt 6-10 1-2 13, Clarkson 7-14 1-1 17, Conley 3-6 1-3 7, Fontecchio 5-9 0-0 13, Gay 0-5 0-0 0, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12, Horton-Tucker 3-7 2-2 9, Sexton 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 44-93 9-16 108.
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 98, Miami 90

TORONTO (98) Anunoby 2-4 1-2 6, Siakam 7-22 7-8 23, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 7-19 0-0 18, VanVleet 6-16 8-9 24, Achiuwa 5-12 0-1 10, Banton 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 4-5 0-0 10, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Flynn 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-86 16-20 98. MIAMI (90) Butler...
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy