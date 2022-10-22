Read full article on original website
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
Percentages: FG .462, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 15-42, .357 (Booker 5-9, Johnson 3-4, Craig 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Payne 1-3, Paul 1-8, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-2, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayton, Bridges, Paul). Turnovers: 12 (Ayton 4, Booker 3, Paul 2, Payne...
Portland 135, Denver 110
Percentages: FG .495, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Hyland 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Reed 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 8 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr., Reed,...
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Curry 4-9, Moody 2-4, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-7, D.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Moody 3, Wiseman 2, Thompson, Wiggins). Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 5, J.Green 2, Moody 2,...
Chicago 120, Boston 102
Percentages: FG .370, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 18-48, .375 (Tatum 4-8, Smart 3-5, Jackson 2-2, Brogdon 2-6, Horford 2-6, Brown 2-7, Pritchard 1-2, Hauser 1-4, D.White 1-5, Kornet 0-1, G.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Vonleh 2, Horford). Turnovers: 10 (Brogdon...
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
SAN ANTONIO (115) Johnson 8-20 1-4 18, Sochan 7-9 0-0 14, Poeltl 7-12 0-0 14, Jones 3-10 1-1 8, Vassell 8-22 2-2 23, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Roby 2-6 0-2 6, Collins 5-9 1-1 11, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Primo 3-5 2-3 10, Richardson 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 48-105 7-13 115.
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .422, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Haliburton 3-6, Hield 3-10, Smith 2-5, Duarte 1-3, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-5, Mathurin 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bitadze 2, Smith, Taylor). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 3, Brissett, Duarte,...
Houston 114, Utah 108
UTAH (108) Markkanen 7-19 0-3 14, Olynyk 4-5 3-4 13, Vanderbilt 6-10 1-2 13, Clarkson 7-14 1-1 17, Conley 3-6 1-3 7, Fontecchio 5-9 0-0 13, Gay 0-5 0-0 0, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12, Horton-Tucker 3-7 2-2 9, Sexton 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 44-93 9-16 108.
Toronto 98, Miami 90
TORONTO (98) Anunoby 2-4 1-2 6, Siakam 7-22 7-8 23, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 7-19 0-0 18, VanVleet 6-16 8-9 24, Achiuwa 5-12 0-1 10, Banton 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 4-5 0-0 10, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Flynn 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-86 16-20 98. MIAMI (90) Butler...
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
Today's Talker: Giannis breaks a new record
The Bucks tweeted saying Giannis became the first player in Bucks' history to score 44 or more points in 28 minutes or less on Saturday during the team's home opener against the Houston Rockets.
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
