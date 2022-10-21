ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
tripsavvy.com

United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
aeroroutes.com

Akasa Air Oct/Nov 2022 Network Additions – 23OCT22

Indian carrier Akasa Air during the month of October and November 2022 continues to expand operations, including the inaugural of service to Agartala and Guwahati in late-October 2022. Latest network expansion summary, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as follows. Bangalore – Chennai eff 21OCT22 Increase from 3 to...
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Secret NYC

This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200

Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
tripsavvy.com

Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
aeroroutes.com

Emirates Begins Batik Air Codeshare Service From late-Sep 2022

Emirates since late-September 2022 has launched codeshare partnership with Indonesian carrier Batik Air, covering 8 domestic routes in Indonesia, to/from Jakarta. Planned codeshare routes went into effect since 29SEP22 (approximate) as follows. Emirates operated by Batik Air. Jakarta – Balikpapan. Jakarta – Denpasar. Jakarta – Makassar. Jakarta...
aeroroutes.com

British Airways NW22 London Heathrow Short-Haul Frequency Changes – 23OCT22

British Airways in September and October 2022 continuously filed frequency adjustments for short-haul service to/from London Heathrow, during Northern winter 2022/23 season, effective 30OCT22 – 25MAR23. Based on frequency comparison 15MAY22 vs 23OCT22, BA has reduced 14.5% of planned short-haul flights, departing London Heathrow. AeroRoutes’ last report on BA’s...
aeroroutes.com

Turkish Airlines NS23 East Asia Aircraft Adjustment – 23OCT22

Turkish Airlines in late-September 2022 filed selected aircraft adjustment for service to East Asia, for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned preliminary changes as of 23OCT22 as follows. Istanbul – Kuala Lumpur eff 07AUG23 3 weekly TK062/063 316-seater A350-900XWB replaces 787-9 Istanbul – Seoul Incheon eff 26MAR23 4 weekly TK020/021...
aeroroutes.com

Air France Extends St. Maarten Service Increase to early-May 2023

Air France in recent schedule update extended Paris CDG – St. Maarten service increase into Northern summer 2023 season. Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly, scheduled from 05JAN23, is now extended to 08MAY23, instead of 25MAR23. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route. AF498 CDG1030 – 1335SXM 332 D...
aeroroutes.com

Plus Ultra NW22 Tenerife – Caracas Aircraft Changes – 21OCT22

Spanish carrier Plus Ultra in this past week’s schedule update adjusted planned operational aircraft for Tenerife North – Caracas route, scheduled to resume on 26NOV22. Upon service resumption, the airline will mainly operate Airbus A330 aircraft on this route, instead of A340, except following dates (Tenerife departure, Caracas departs on previous day): 18DEC22, 15JAN23, 22JAN23.

