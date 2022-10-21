Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know
Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
tripsavvy.com
United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023
It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
aeroroutes.com
Akasa Air Oct/Nov 2022 Network Additions – 23OCT22
Indian carrier Akasa Air during the month of October and November 2022 continues to expand operations, including the inaugural of service to Agartala and Guwahati in late-October 2022. Latest network expansion summary, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as follows. Bangalore – Chennai eff 21OCT22 Increase from 3 to...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
tripsavvy.com
Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane
Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
American Airlines is Dropping First Class On International Flights
It is following the lead of United and Delta in changing the way it offers luxury to consumers.
aeroroutes.com
Emirates Begins Batik Air Codeshare Service From late-Sep 2022
Emirates since late-September 2022 has launched codeshare partnership with Indonesian carrier Batik Air, covering 8 domestic routes in Indonesia, to/from Jakarta. Planned codeshare routes went into effect since 29SEP22 (approximate) as follows. Emirates operated by Batik Air. Jakarta – Balikpapan. Jakarta – Denpasar. Jakarta – Makassar. Jakarta...
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
aeroroutes.com
British Airways NW22 London Heathrow Short-Haul Frequency Changes – 23OCT22
British Airways in September and October 2022 continuously filed frequency adjustments for short-haul service to/from London Heathrow, during Northern winter 2022/23 season, effective 30OCT22 – 25MAR23. Based on frequency comparison 15MAY22 vs 23OCT22, BA has reduced 14.5% of planned short-haul flights, departing London Heathrow. AeroRoutes’ last report on BA’s...
aeroroutes.com
Turkish Airlines NS23 East Asia Aircraft Adjustment – 23OCT22
Turkish Airlines in late-September 2022 filed selected aircraft adjustment for service to East Asia, for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned preliminary changes as of 23OCT22 as follows. Istanbul – Kuala Lumpur eff 07AUG23 3 weekly TK062/063 316-seater A350-900XWB replaces 787-9 Istanbul – Seoul Incheon eff 26MAR23 4 weekly TK020/021...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Extends St. Maarten Service Increase to early-May 2023
Air France in recent schedule update extended Paris CDG – St. Maarten service increase into Northern summer 2023 season. Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly, scheduled from 05JAN23, is now extended to 08MAY23, instead of 25MAR23. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route. AF498 CDG1030 – 1335SXM 332 D...
aeroroutes.com
Plus Ultra NW22 Tenerife – Caracas Aircraft Changes – 21OCT22
Spanish carrier Plus Ultra in this past week’s schedule update adjusted planned operational aircraft for Tenerife North – Caracas route, scheduled to resume on 26NOV22. Upon service resumption, the airline will mainly operate Airbus A330 aircraft on this route, instead of A340, except following dates (Tenerife departure, Caracas departs on previous day): 18DEC22, 15JAN23, 22JAN23.
Comments / 0