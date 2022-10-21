Read full article on original website
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS says Apex Legends Catalyst will “change everything” in Season 15
After watching the Apex Legends Season 15 launch trailer NICKMERCS was very impressed by the early look at Catalyst’s ability set. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and players are extremely curious about the new Legend, Catalyst. For those who don’t know, Catalyst is a new defensive Legend...
dotesports.com
Leaked Overwatch 2 cutscene inspires excitement for PvE story mode, features Moira’s soft side
A new look at Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE story mode content showed up on Reddit this morning by way of a purported leak, and it’s enough to get lore nerds quite excited. Three screengrabs of pre-release footage from the game’s story were posted, including two separate scenes. The first scene shows Moira and Sigma sharing a moment, and the other features a standoff between Orisa and Doomfist, both including subtitled dialogue.
dotesports.com
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
dotesports.com
Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs
In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out
Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming. For years GTA fans and insiders have been...
dotesports.com
The Apex Legends community wants Respawn to remove splits from ranked
Apex Legends fans on Reddit have called on developer Respawn Entertainment to remove the split system from the game’s ranked mode. Reddit user -BananasBandana- explained that they believe ranked splits are “driving Ranked mode straight into the trash bin” thanks to the high amount of grind time required to reach the upper ranks. They argued that the split system benefits high-level players and Apex Predators rather than casual players, who may suffer from worse matchmaking as a result. In edits to their post, they suggest that a ranked decay system might help in the place of splits to encourage players to continue playing in their own rank. They also suggest community-voted maps.
dotesports.com
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
dotesports.com
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends
Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
dotesports.com
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
dotesports.com
Respawn has ‘no real updates’ on cross-progression in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players who are holding out for cross-progression will have to keep waiting: developer Respawn Entertainment doesn’t have anything to say right now about the feature’s inclusion. In a press event, Apex design director Evan Nikolich revealed that while the development team is still working on the...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 double XP weekend starts today, here’s which experience points will be doubled
The Overwatch 2 grind has been palpable for fans of the franchise since its release, with new features like the battle pass offering gamers something to play for outside of leveling up through the Competitive ladder. Earning XP is a bit different in OW2 than it was in the original...
dotesports.com
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization
G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
dotesports.com
A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023
Fallout 4 is receiving a next-gen update in 2023, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Commonwealth for an improved experience. We’re coming up on the end of the month-long Fallout 25th-anniversary celebration, but fans can expect a few more exciting updates before it’s over. The latest Bethesda blog post highlights some of the events and features coming in the next couple of weeks, including the festive updates to Fallout 76 and new bundles. But one update fans might’ve not expected is an update to Fallout 4 for next-gen consoles and PC.
dotesports.com
Get ready to decorate your healing items with Stickers in Apex Legends
Watch out, collectors: Apex Legends’ 15th season is introducing a new type of cosmetic known as Stickers. Stickers are exactly what they sound like: small images and pieces of art that can be used to decorate your gameplay experience. They come in many different varieties and can be attached to a handful of healing items, including “health injectors” (which includes both syringes and med kids), shield cells, shield batteries, and Phoenix Kits. While discussing Stickers during a press conference, design director Evan Nikolich shared that the goal of the feature is for players to express their own style while participating in matches.
dotesports.com
Broken Moon seems to be approaching the perfect map size in Apex Legends
Apex Legends’ heavily-teased upcoming map, Broken Moon, might be evidence that bigger isn’t always better for the Apex Games’ terrain. According to members of the level design team at developer Respawn, Broken Moon is slightly larger in size than World’s Edge, making it the second largest battle royale map in the game and smaller than Storm Point. “We felt that that scale really provides a strong baseline for the pacing and feel of the game and the player count,” lead level designer Jeff Shaw said in a press event.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Start Date Announced
The Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror start date has been announced by Blizzard. Halloween Terror is a mainstay of the Overwatch franchise. It is an annual Halloween themed event every October featuring new cosmetics including skins, special game modes like Junkenstein's Revenge and more. Fans might've hoped that Overwatch 2 would mark a new wave of seasonal events, but for now Blizzard is sticking to the same formula.
The Sega Genesis Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The idea of a Sega Genesis game taking a long time to beat might seem funny in the age of modern classics like "Elden Ring" and "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," both of which take between 50 and hundreds of hours to complete depending on how seriously you take your collectibles. In contrast, Sega Genesis games clock in at an average of just under five hours, according to HowLongToBeat. While that sounds more like a nice afternoon session than months of grinding, the Genesis is not without its long hauls, especially if you're the kind of player who likes to tick every box before shelving a cartridge.
