Durham, NC

Roxboro police: Man dead after shooting, apparent argument

ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro man died of a gunshot wound after an apparent argument, Roxboro police said. Police arrived to find Tyrone Reed, 40, dead from a gunshot wound on Pointer Street near Brater Street. “Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Roxboro Police...
Durham home damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting

OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
