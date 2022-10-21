Read full article on original website
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in shooting, apartment hit by gunfire in Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in broad daylight northeast of downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of June Lane, which is at the Washington Terrace Apartments near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Milburnie Road, according to police.
Roxboro police: Man dead after shooting, apparent argument
ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro man died of a gunshot wound after an apparent argument, Roxboro police said. Police arrived to find Tyrone Reed, 40, dead from a gunshot wound on Pointer Street near Brater Street. “Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Roxboro Police...
cbs17
1 dead in daytime shooting in Roxboro; suspect arrested, police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed when an argument escalated in Roxboro Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, according to a news release from Roxboro police.
cbs17
Durham home damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
cbs17
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after kidnapping, assault in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and “serious assault.” Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that Raymond Lee Rivers III, 37, of Reidsville has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. […]
WXII 12
Toddler in intensive care after shooting that injured 6 people during celebration
OXFORD, N.C. — A toddler is in the ICU after a shooting that injured a total of six people Monday. This shooting occurred in Oxford, northeast of Durham. The Police Chief said that the 18-month-old child was hit by bullets several times. A 64-year-old was also hospitalized in this...
cbs17
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
Person dies after early morning shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday. According to the police department, they were called to Woodside Drive around three a.m. about a shooting. When they got there, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they […]
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
cbs17
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate, then into building; 2 taken to hospital
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the...
cbs17
Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by pickup truck driver who then smashes into tree in North Raleigh, police sources say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck that then crashed into a tree in north Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, a Raleigh police source said. The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Fox Road near...
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
18-month-old baby remains in ICU after getting shot 6 times, Oxford police say
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford said...
cbs17
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
