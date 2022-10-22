Read full article on original website
UP donates to Arkansas Single Parent fund
LITTLE ROCK — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little...
James Gilbert
Mr. James Gilbert, age 84 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. James was born on January 22, 1938, in Hope, Arkansas, to Carl and Mildred Stophs Gilbert. He retired from Cal-Maine as a production supervisor. He was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church and a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Martha Felling and Martha Nations.
Travis Dillard
Mr. Travis Dillard, age 86 of Rosston, Arkansas, passed away Saturday October 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Brazzel/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37, of Hope
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37 of Hope, gained his wings October 20th. David was born in Baytown, Texas on July 26th, 1985. He was kindhearted, loving, and a ray of sunshine no matter where he was. He was a loving husband, son, brother, and friend. David was preceded in death...
Barbara Odom
Mrs. Barbara Odom age 90 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday October 20, 2022, at her home. Graveside service will be 10:00AM Thursday October 27, 2022, at Bowen Cemetery Delight, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HCHS to hear Jenny Vann story
HOPE – Have you ever heard about the life of Jenny Vann Vaughn of Hempstead County and how she woke up at her own funeral wake in 1866? Come hear about her story and the current funeral exhibit at Historic Washington State Park by HWSP Historian, Chris Adams at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
Ronald Eugene “Ron” Lawson, 68
Arkansas, on July 10, 1954 to Sylvester Lawson and Florine Marie White Lawson. He was baptized at an early age, at Rising Star Baptist Church. He. Then went to Hopewell Elementary, Henry C. Yeager High and graduated from Hope High School in 1971.Ron was married to Alice Bright Lawson Briggs and to this union Two Children were born. Ron was employed at Arkansas Employment Security Department for 32 years where he was a faithful and loyal employee. Ron attended Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas and graduated in 1976 with a B.A. Degree in Political Science. Ron was a member of “Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.” the Mu Beta Chapter.
Beryl Henry Students Learn About Egypt
HOPE, ARK – At Beryl Henry Elementary School, Mrs. Smelley’s 6th grade Social Studies class has been studying Egypt. Mary Overton from the SW Arts Council has been helping the students with Egyptian Death Mask Projects with the use of oil pastels. Photos provided by Christi Sullivan.
67 Gas & Grill Features Jonathan Barham, Plans Final Show of 2023 With Frank Ross
The 67 Gas & Grill Band welcomed special guest Jonathan Barham Tuesday for the regular bi-monthly program at the Emmet store. Barham recently returned home to take a job at Bluff City and was available to be the special guest. The next and final program of 2022 is set for 6pm November 8th. The Gas & Grill Band and regulars will welcome special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia.
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville Win First Place in The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail
High School youth bass anglers team consisting of Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville took home the 1st place slot of The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail held this past Saturday on Lake Greeson. The team had the winning total weight of 7.8 pounds with a total of 5 bass. According to Willis conditions on the lake were very windy but he was able to find a sweet spot at the beginning of the tournament and caught 7 bass right away. He was able to start culling within an hour of the start of the tournament. Dennis Kuykendall of Murfeesboro was the boat captain for the winning duo.
Church members enjoy steak dinner
SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
Kinsmen, Jimmy Cogbill, Gerald Williams Delight Crowd at Calvary
A really nice crowd representing several local churches enjoyed the sounds of The Kinsmen Quartet this past Sunday evening at Calvary Baptist Churchin Hope. This was the quartet’s second time to sing at Calvary. Jimmy Cogbill, a Calvary church member, opened the evening with a song showcasing hissmooth bass voice. The Kinsmen sang a lot of older Southern Gospel selections, including “Give The World A Smile”, much to the delight of theaudience. Without a doubt, much of the crowd came to hear 89 year old bass singer, Gerald Williams, who sings with the Kinsmen. Williams did not disappoint, with several selections featuring his pleasing deep voice. Williams enjoyed striking up conversations with those in attendance, commenting to one that he recently received a good report from his heart doctor, which means he intends to keep on singing with the group!
