Fight Flu And COVID-19 This Fall
(NAPSI)—With flu season in full swing and bivalent COVID-19 booster shots widely available, now is the time to act and assess your options for receiving these vaccines. Protect yourself and your family from these common illnesses this fall and winter by staying up to date with your vaccines and taking other proactive measures to support your general health and immune system. As it takes up to two weeks for your body to build protection against the flu, experts recommend getting your flu shot as soon as possible.
Kids Have Migraines, Too: How You Can Help Your Child Navigate Them
(NAPSI)—Migraine can happen to anyone, even children and teens. About ten percent of kids aged 5 to 15 experience migraine. Heredity plays an important role in measuring the risk for migraine as most people who suffer from it have a family history of the disorder. If left unmanaged, migraine...
Discussing Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder in Adults
(StatePoint) This article is sponsored by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Lundbeck. World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, is a time to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide hope to those who are impacted by a mental health condition. People living with a mental illness such as bipolar I disorder (BP-I) may feel alone even though an estimated 2.1% of Americans will live with the condition in their lifetime.
Liver Transplants Help More People Live
(NAPSI)—You may never have thought about it much, but your liver is essential to your life. It’s the largest solid internal organ and performs so many vital functions, including filtering toxins from your blood, producing bile so you can digest fat, storing sugar for energy, and more. The...
Weight loss surgery can lead to diabetes remission
(BPT) - For the more than 643 million people worldwide with type 2 diabetes, the disease’s health-related issues can be serious, deadly, and costly. Diet and exercise can help control diabetes. But a recent study shows that the remission of type 2 diabetes is achieved more effectively and with longer-lasting results with bariatric surgery, rather than through medications and lifestyle changes.
When Pregnant and Postpartum People Speak, We Should All Listen
(BPT) - By Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, RADM USPHS. Director of the Division of Reproductive Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Too many people die from pregnancy-related complications each year. And in most cases, those deaths are preventable. Every pregnancy is different and while some symptoms may seem normal,...
Ear pain, pressure, crackling and ringing: What is it?
(BPT) - Ear pain, pressure, ringing, crackling and popping in the ears? These symptoms can often be mistaken for allergies, a cold or wax buildup — but it could be Eustachian tube dysfunction. And for people who fly, it is a major inconvenience. The Eustachian tube is a dynamic,...
Tricky Treats: Hits And Misses For Young Teeth
(NAPSI)—As the leaves change to their seasonal shades and jack-o’-lanterns appear on doorsteps, Halloween candy begins to hit supermarket shelves. Fun and festive in color and shape, who can resist? To help when you make your sweets selection, dentists weigh in on healthier options that young teeth will thank you for grabbing.
Taking Charge of a Cancer Diagnosis With Biomarker Testing
(BPT) - David was in his thirties and living a healthy life when doctors discovered a cancerous mass in his neck. He began treatment immediately, unsure about the journey ahead, and after enduring several therapies that left him feeling worse, his thyroid cancer was still spreading. Luckily, through a support group, David’s wife Kathleen discovered that he could have his tumor tested to see if it had a specific genetic alteration.
Prioritizing Vision Health for Healthy Aging: Top Tips
(BPT) - When did you last have your vision checked? As we age, we become more likely to develop cataracts or other vision issues. While many doctor appointments are top of mind, eye health may be overlooked — but because cataracts affect over 24.4 million Americans aged 40 and older, it’s vital to know the signs and symptoms of cataracts to maintain healthy vision.
5 tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle after 50
(BPT) - While 50 may not be the new 30, you still have a lot of time and energy to do the things you love in this season of your life. You may even find that you have more time now and less stress than in previous decades, which means you can do more of the things you love.
5 Tips to Boost Immunity This Cold & Flu Season, According to a Registered Dietitian
(BPT) - It’s finally fall — a favorite season for so many. The leaves are changing color, the pumpkins are on the front steps, and the weather is cooling down. Unfortunately, that also means cold and flu season is here — and experts are predicting it to be a rough one.
