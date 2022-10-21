(NAPSI)—With flu season in full swing and bivalent COVID-19 booster shots widely available, now is the time to act and assess your options for receiving these vaccines. Protect yourself and your family from these common illnesses this fall and winter by staying up to date with your vaccines and taking other proactive measures to support your general health and immune system. As it takes up to two weeks for your body to build protection against the flu, experts recommend getting your flu shot as soon as possible.

