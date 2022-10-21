Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
gowatertown.net
Business News: Watertown’s former Shopko building lands another tenant (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The former Shopko building in Watertown, now known as Crossings Plaza, has landed another tenant. KWAT News has learned Mattress Firm will be moving into one of the north-facing storefronts, and will be opening next month. Harry Roberts is a Mitchell native and founder of Mattress Firm, which...
gowatertown.net
Woman killed near Wallace identified
WALLACE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed last week in a head-on collision with a semi a mile northwest of Wallace. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 32 year-old Jacklyn Fortin of Brentford, South Dakota died when the SUV she was driving crossed the centerline of Highway 20 and crashed into a semi driven by 33 year-old Joshua Gates of Gilman, Iowa.
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
KELOLAND TV
Employee accused of stealing thousands in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from two businesses in Watertown where she was employed as a bookkeeper, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in South Dakota. Reva Plunkett is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud stemming from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KXLG News reported a bookkeeper from Watertown has been accused of embezzling over $150,000 from two of her former employers. According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Attorney’s office, Watertown resident Reva Plunkett made 13 withdrawals from business accounts at Doug’s Anchor Marine and Brotherhood Arms spanning seven years. The checks ranging from $1,034 to $19,525 were disguised as payments to vendors; however, the court documents say the money actually went into Plunkett’s personal account.
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
One injured in Sargent County rollover crash
HAVANA, N.D. (KXNET) — A 48-year-old Havana man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the driver was traveling southbound on ND State Highway 32 approximately 2 miles north of Havana when his vehicle crossed the center […]
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8. Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle...
