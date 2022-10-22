Data Expert Predicts ‘Homeschool Boom’ After CDC Committee Votes to Add COVID Shot to Children’s Routine Immunizations

Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts 'National Divorce' Over Vaccine Schedule
The Georgia Republican's comments come after the CDC voted to add the COVID-19 jab to its recommendations.
Covid-19 vaccines will be on the 2023 vaccine schedule, but that doesn’t mean they’re required in schools
CNN — Covid-19 vaccines will be part of recommended immunization schedules in 2023 for both children and adults, after a unanimous vote by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That doesn’t make the vaccines mandatory for anyone, a point that...
COVID-19 will be added to immunization schedule for schools
The CDC's independent advisers voted 15-0 to add most COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules.
POLITICO
CDC advisers: Covid vaccines should be routine
CDC ADVISERS RECOMMEND ADDING COVID SHOTS TO VACCINE SCHEDULES — The CDC’s independent vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the agency add Covid-19 vaccines to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules for 2023. The recommendation applies to most Covid vaccines administered in the U.S., regardless of whether they’re authorized for emergency use (so shots for young children and boosters) or fully approved by the FDA.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
Ars Technica
That Florida “analysis” on COVID vaccines is—you guessed it—total garbage
Epidemiologists and public health experts spent the past weekend collectively shaking their heads at the latest harmful pronouncement from Florida's provocative surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, who on Friday announced that he was recommending against mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines for men ages 18 to 39. Ladapo based his recommendation on a dubious...
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Top doctor Nick Coatsworth issues blunt warning about children as young as five getting the Covid vaccine as he urges Australia to SCRAP jabs for kids: 'The benefit just isn't there'
Dr Nick Coatsworth has demanded a review of the Covid vaccine for children amid concerns they barely benefit from getting the jab, and are more likely to suffer rare side effects. Australia's former deputy chief medical officer said the country should reconsider its stance on giving the dose to children...
Horrified disease experts urge farmer to stop cuddling Emmanuel the emu dying of bird flu as photos go viral
Virologists said they were left shocked after viral social media posts from an influencer and farm owner showed her cuddling TikTok’s most famous emu, lovingly called Emmanuel Todd Lopez, after it contracted avian flu.Experts are warning US farmers to cease cuddling and coming in close contact with infected birds, saying it could be “extremely dangerous”.One expert has said this was “no different than exposure to bird flu from a bird market or wet market anywhere in the world”.The warnings have come after an outpouring of sorrow and support for Taylor Blake, an influencer, whose family-owned bird farm in Florida,...
News-Medical.net
Modeling study suggests the possibility of Japanese encephalitis virus outbreak in Australia
A paper from a research team, which included mathematical modeling expertise from LSHTM and was led by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, has suggested that up to 750,000 people across Australia could be at risk of exposure to Japanese encephalitis (JEV). The modeling study, published in Clinical...
MedicalXpress
Acute gastroenteritis outbreaks are common in US schools and child care facilities
Acute gastroenteritis (AGE) outbreaks frequently occur in schools and child care facilities, and most outbreaks spread via person-to-person transmission, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Pediatrics. Claire P. Mattison, M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed AGE outbreaks occurring...
psychologytoday.com
AI Predicts Autism in Children from Medical Data
Autism, also referred to as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurological and developmental disorder that impacts behavior, social interaction, speech, nonverbal communication, self-regulation, and relationships. Symptoms of ASD appear within the first three years of life. Early diagnosis and intervention of ASD may make a significant difference later in life. A new study published in BMJ Health & Care Informatics demonstrates how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning and real-world health claims data can predict autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children under 30 months.
Online school put U.S. kids behind. Some adults have regrets.
As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets.
Experts are warning the owner of a TikTok-famous emu against kissing and cuddling the bird after she said he had avian flu, calling it 'extremely dangerous'
The owner of the TikTok famous Emmanuel the Emu, Taylor Blake, recently revealed that he had Avian Flu but continued to post photos kissing him.
Pandemic worsened teen mental health struggles, says CDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Social and educational disruptions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have heightened concerns about mental health and suicidal behavior among adolescents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week. Data from the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) indicates that 37.1% of...
Scaling Ivy-Covered Walls: One Montco College Makes National List of Most Rigorous Admissions Policies
Image via Haverford College. Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the U.S. are local to the Phila. suburbs, and one is in Montgomery County. Natasha Dado, citing data compiled by Niche, enrolled her journalist skills to file the report for CBS News.
STUDY: The Pandemic Changed Our Personalities
For many of us, some personality traits stay the same throughout our lives while others change only gradually. However, evidence shows that significant events in our personal lives which induce severe stress or trauma can be associated with more rapid changes in our personalities.
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai has started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in what appears to be a world first
