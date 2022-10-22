Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Students walk out in protest over woke assistant principal who told staff to use their 'straight, white privilege' to back new gender-neutral homecoming royalty - after prom king and queen titles were axed
Nearly 100 students walked out of Farmington High School in Minnesota in protest on Wednesday after an assistant principal told staff to use their 'straight, white privilege' to protect the pupils. Administrators were discussing backlash to their decision to do away with the traditional homecoming queen and king titles in...
AOC says her office struggles to keep up with the 'astronomical' level of daily threats that she receives: NYT
Since last year, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has spent over $120,000 on security protection, according to data examined by The New York Times.
California teacher recorded allegedly saying he wanted to 'slam' student's face 'against the wall'
A California high school teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly saying he wanted to "slam" a female student's face "up against a wall."
Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers
In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
CNN's Jake Tapper hit for wondering why there wasn't 'national conversation' on school closures
CNN's Jake Tapper received criticism on Twitter after he said he is 'surprised' by the lack of conversation surrounding COVID-19 school closure consequences.
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Lauren Boebert Calls Women 'Lesser Vessel', Sparks Anger
Representative Lauren Boebert's comments were blasted by Democratic rival Adam Frisch and Blink 182 star Tom Delonge.
Conservative States Sue Biden Over Student Debt Plan
(Washington, DC) Six conservative states are moving forward with their lawsuit against the Biden administration over its student debt forgiveness plan. Court documents filed Tuesday argue that the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina would be financially harmed if the federal government canceled billions in student loan debt. The suit also claims the president lacks the authority to forgive student debt. Under Biden’s plan, borrowers making less than 125 thousand a year can claim up to 20 thousand dollars in student debt relief.
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
Protesters gather at the capitol in Sacramento in support of Iranian women's freedom
SACRAMENTO - Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Saturday to support the people of Iran.They hoped to send a show of support from the other side of the world. Supporters people packed the steps outside the capitol flying the Iranian flag and holding signs pushing for support for Iranian women and freedom from censorship. Many spoke up about giving their family in Iran a voice."One thing that we can do here is show up for a rally and amplify their voices over there because, right now, they're being censored over there. Their internet is cut off if. When they try to protest, they're killed for it," said protester Golzar Shaari. Sacramento city leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, joined the protest. They say the protests aren't for a partisan issue but a fight for human rights. The current movement, led and inspired by women, has united Iranians across generations, in what is shaping up to be the biggest threat the regime has faced to date. Videos shared on social media in recent weeks show school children protesting against the Iranian government in classrooms and on the streets, chanting anti-government slogans and waving their mandatory hijab in some cases.
