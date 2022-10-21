Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
bluehens.com
Women’s Soccer Concludes Season
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to visiting Drexel on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium in its regular season finale. "This was quite the emotional day as we knew we were closing a chapter of a few very special careers," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "I thought we did well collecting ourselves at halftime and put together a pretty dominant second half. Of course, Zoe (Smith) getting a goal after all she's been through is a wonderful moment. No doubt our young group will take a lot of lessons from the season, but we also will walk away with all we've done well and need to honor the progress we've made. We are all disappointed but we also know we're better than the record so we'll regroup and be better moving forward."
bluehens.com
Volleyball Tangles With Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware volleyball team dropped a 3-1 CAA road decision (20-25, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25) to Hofstra (15-8, 12-0 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside David S. Mack Physical Education Center. With two more CAA regular-season series left to play, Delaware (11-9, 7-5 CAA) is currently sitting in fifth place in league standings.
bluehens.com
Volleyball Falls In Four Sets At Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware volleyball team comes up short in their late rally attempt and fell in four sets (17-25, 21-25, 25-14, 23-25) to Hofstra (14-8, 11-0 CAA) in a much anticipated CAA battle Saturday afternoon inside David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Delaware (11-8, 7-4...
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Clinched At Least a Share of CAA Regular Season Title in Senior Day Victory
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (7-10, 5-1 CAA) clinched a share of the CAA Regular Season Championship in a Senior Day victory over Colonial Athletic Association foe Hofstra (6-10, 1-5 CAA) 6-4 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Rullo Stadium. The six goals is a new season high for...
bluehens.com
Women’s Soccer Preview: Drexel
NEWARK, Del. – The Blue Hens play Drexel on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium for Senior Day. The Blue Hens are 2-10-5 overall and 1-5-2 in CAA competition. Delaware returns home for its season finale to host the Dragons. The last time...
bluehens.com
Blue Hens Run Past Morgan State for 38-7 Homecoming Victory
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 13/12 University of Delaware football team had five different players score touchdowns and used another stifling effort from the defense to come away with a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd of 16,735 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the win, the Blue Hens improve to 6-1 overall.
bluehens.com
Men's Swimming And Diving Performs Well At Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's men's swimming and diving team competed in their second meet of the season when they went up against Yale in New Haven, Conn on Oct. 22, 2022. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came...
bluehens.com
Women's Swimming And Diving Has Strong Showing At Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's women's swimming and diving team wrapped up their second meet of the season as they competed against Yale in New Haven, Conn. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came out a little flat after the long ride, but the team rallied in the second half. We still have much to improve, but we are training hard and this level of competition is great for us."
bluehens.com
Abidullina, Askarova Take Down No. 2 and No. 9 Seeds to Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA Atlantic Regional
BLACKSBURG, Va. – With upsets over the second and ninth seeds Saturday, Delaware women's tennis duo Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova advanced to the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles quarterfinal on Sunday. The duo snagged victories over the second-seeded ODU Monarchs and ninth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers. In singles consolation play,...
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Wins Thriller Against Northeastern
NEWARK, DEL. – Delaware field hockey (6-10, 4-1 CAA) picked up its fourth straight Colonial Athletic Association win against Northeastern (3-12, 2-2 CAA) 3-2 in a thrilling overtime shootout on Friday. "A great win in dramatic fashion for our team tonight as part of Delaware field hockey's family weekend,"...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Plymouth Whitemarsh (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
6abc
Community sends Delaware teen to Phillies NLCS Game 3 in style
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware 16-year-old who saved up $700 for a ticket to last week's Phillies NLDS Game 3 headed to Friday night's NLCS Game 3 in style. Cody Newtown saved up the money to attend last week's game in memory of his father, Dan, who died in December of 2021.
fox29.com
Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
News 12
Jersey Proud: High school teacher cheers on the Phillies from the left field line -- as the ball girl
An AP history teacher at Robbinsville High School is a diehard Phillies fan, and she gets to cheer her team on from the left field line as the team's ball girl. Kelly Fleck, 23, of Ocean Gate, does a great job of not only taking care of foul balls but also interacting with fans. Fleck says every now and then she will hear someone from the stands screaming, "Ms. Fleck, Ms. Fleck."
Gilded Age Estate in Villanova to be Demolished by School District
Every Friday afternoon since February, Deb Robbins and other concerned neighbors stand in front of Lower Merion School District’s administration building holding signs that read “Honk if you want to save the trees!” Drivers respond enthusiastically. Who doesn’t want to save trees? The answer in Lower Merion is surprising.
Is Center City ready for a Phillies championship celebration?
There could be a lot of celebrating in the streets of Philly if the Phillies win another World Series. Some retailers on Chestnut Street in Center City spoke to KYW Newsradio about how they plan to keep their stores safe.
'God is a Phillies fan': Philadelphia Catholic school cheers on the home team
"We do know God is a Phillies fan, so it's okay that we pray for the Phillies," said Principal Sister John Magdalen.
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
PhillyBite
Philly's Cheesesteak Quest to Find The Best Cheesesteak in 2022
- March Cheesesteak Madness is a 64 Cheesesteak entry bracket-style tournament (same as NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament). The cheesesteaks are broken into four regions; Philadelphia (Philly), Delaware County (Delco), Other Counties region (primarily Montgomery, Bucks & Chester counties), and New Jersey/Delaware region. 2022 March Cheesesteak Madness Judge’s Bracket.
