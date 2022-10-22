UNION, SC - Arthur State Bank is proud to announce its participation in the United Way of the Piedmont’s Stock the Pantry program. Stock the Pantry allows the families in Spartanburg and Union counties to not have to choose between putting food on the table and paying necessary bills. To gather food donations, United Way of the Piedmont engages local businesses and individuals in giving food items to families in need across the participating counties.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO