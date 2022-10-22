Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Raiders can only wait
Because Laurens has completed its football regular season – and Region 2-4A foes Riverside and Greer have not – the Raiders are the leaders in the clubhouse. If Riverside (4-5, 3-0 region) defeats Greer (3-6, 2-1), then Laurens (4-6, 3-1) enters the playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
laurenscountysports.com
Crusaders win it all
DUE WEST – Laurens Academy set as a preseason goal getting to the state finals in volleyball. Mission accomplished, plus one. The Crusaders won the SCISA Class A title by defeating Cambridge Academy of Greenwood, 3-1 (15-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21) at Erskine College on Monday night. LA dropped the...
laurenscountysports.com
PC stops Longwood, 1-0
Nacho Gallego, who scored the goal, and Leo Stritter, who prevented Longwood from scoring any, were the heroes of Presbyterian’s 1-0 win on Sunday at Martin Stadium. The Blue Hose (9-3-2, 2-2-2 Big South) turned in their 7th shutout of the season, owing in no small measure to Stritter’s 7 saves.
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: Volleyball splits road matches
High Point needed 4 sets to defeat Presbyterian, 3-1 (25-14, 25-9, 15-25, 25-12), in Big South volleyball contested at Millis Center in the Panthers’ North Carolina home. In descending order, Gabrielle Idlebird (12), Dylan Maberry (11) and Sydney Palazzolo (10) riddled the Blue Hose with Panther kills. Ally van Eekeren was responsible for 33 of High Points 44 assists.
laurenscountysports.com
Bertoli visits 7-11 for Laurens Academy
Eights have been wild for Laurens Academy recently. The winners of the Crusaders’ last three games have scored 58, 68 and 68 points. The 68 rung up on the scoreboard on Friday night was by LA, which rocked Newberry Academy, 68-28, and a high percentage of the yards and points fell the way of the Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week, Clarence Bertoli.
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: Polakova 15th at Wofford tournament
Freshman Mariana Polakova, a Czech Republic transplant, led Presbyterian with a 1-under 71 to posit the Blue Hose in 15th place after the opening 36 holes played Monday in the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg. At the 6,056-yard Carolina Country Club, Polakova rallied after an opening-round 79. Jacquelyn Klemm of North...
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
deltanews.tv
Weekend Homicides in Greenwood
Three people are dead after two separate shootings occurred Sunday night in Greenwood. More details are in the story.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
FOX Carolina
Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting
Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
gsabizwire.com
Arthur State Bank to Participate in United Way of the Piedmont’s Stock the Pantry
UNION, SC - Arthur State Bank is proud to announce its participation in the United Way of the Piedmont’s Stock the Pantry program. Stock the Pantry allows the families in Spartanburg and Union counties to not have to choose between putting food on the table and paying necessary bills. To gather food donations, United Way of the Piedmont engages local businesses and individuals in giving food items to families in need across the participating counties.
gsabusiness.com
Ready-to-eat sandwich brand breaks ground at $39M Greenwood facility
A company known for its sandwiches and other “delicious eats for people on the go” broke ground at its new facility in Greenwood County on Tuesday morning. Greenwood County’s newest industrial partner, E.A. Sween Co., will be in the North Greenwood Industrial Park, according to a news release.
FOX Carolina
One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after driving off Greenville Co. highway, going down steep embankment, coroner says
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A driver died after losing control of his car on Piedmont Highway, according to the coroner. Steven Jones, 23, of Piedmont, was driving a Pontiac Firebird Turbo on Piedmont Highway near Smith Road on Saturday afternoon, the coroner said. Jones lost control, went off the road...
FOX Carolina
Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
