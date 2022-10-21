With another dominant win in the books, the San Benito Greyhounds will be carrying an undefeated record into their highly anticipated Battle of the Arroyo rivalry game this Friday, Oct. 21 in Harlingen. Their seventh victory of the season, a 49-3 blowout of the Rivera Raiders, was a perfect tune-up for the red-hot’ Hounds as they prepare for what will undoubtedly be their toughest task of the season.

