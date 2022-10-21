Read full article on original website
Mic’d Up: Harlingen South
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Head Coach Izzy Gonzalez of Harlingen South High School took the mic for Week Nine’s edition of Mic’d Up. Hear Gonzalez pregame and on the sidelines as his Hawks defeated Lopez 71-0 on homecoming night.
Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas begins Monday. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. Election Day […]
’Hounds set for undefeated clash with Cardinals
With another dominant win in the books, the San Benito Greyhounds will be carrying an undefeated record into their highly anticipated Battle of the Arroyo rivalry game this Friday, Oct. 21 in Harlingen. Their seventh victory of the season, a 49-3 blowout of the Rivera Raiders, was a perfect tune-up for the red-hot’ Hounds as they prepare for what will undoubtedly be their toughest task of the season.
Rochelle Garza Thinks She Can Flip Texas — Largely Thanks to Dobbs
Rochelle Garza is centering abortion in her campaign against Trump ally Ken Paxton. As the polls narrow, she thinks she can succeed where other state-wide Democratic candidates have failed.
Weslaco artist designs ‘Arte Con Voz’ inspired logo for UTRGV merchandise
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man is the first artist from the Rio Grande Valley to collaborate with a collegiate licensing and branding agency for the ‘Arte Con Voz’ initiative. Juan Jose Bali, 31, is a Rio Grande Valley native and the artist behind this year’s UTRGV Arte Con Voz design. Bali graduated from […]
Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right up to us as we arrived at the […]
Four RGV school districts to receive $1 million to improve school safety
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley School districts will receive over $1 million in federal grants to improve school safety measures, following the Uvalde school shooting. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The following […]
UTRGV receives $4M grant to help students who are parents
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents. The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time […]
ECHS New Baseball Stadium – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
Scope of work involves construction of a new baseball stadium at the Early College High School which shall include synthetic turf field, clay pitcher’s mound, new champion wall fencing, vinyl coated chain-link fencing, dugouts, bull pens, batting cages, musco lighting, changing room, aluminum bleachers, press box, chair backs seats, aluminum bench seating, protective netting, scoreboard, flagpole changing room, restrooms and concession. Work to also include new asphalt paving, concrete pavement, galvanized steel gates, hose bibbs, storm drainage, electrical conduits and power.
BPUB to discuss Bruciak’s administrative leave in Monday meeting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will host a special meeting Monday following the unanimous decision to place its CEO on administrative leave. During its Monday meeting, the board will discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties or discipline of John Bruciak, BPUB’s CEO and general manager. This comes after a decision […]
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park Ranks in TOP 5 Texas Zoo Experiences
Just one year after opening its doors to the public, Fragile Planet Wildlife Park has built a reputable, educational, and unique wildlife experience that has earned a place in the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas. LOS FRESNOS, Sept. 21, 2022 – A single Ocelot inspired Fragile Planet...
Rio Grande Valley rises to No. 1 this week for flu activity in US: report
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Listing four cities in the Rio Grande Valley, a new report ranks the region as No. 1 in flu activity this past week in the United States. Harlingen, Weslaco, Brownsville and McAllen are ranked as the number one markets with the highest flu activity, according to GCI Health. Walgreens has launched […]
San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle. “People started to come […]
Gladys Porter Zoo to host annual Halloween event
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event […]
IMAS takes shot with upcoming exhibition about tequila
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science is opening an exhibition in November that will celebrate the landscape, culture and traditions of tequila. Joel Salcido’s photography exhibition titled ‘Aliento a Tequila,’ captures his travels of distilleries and artisanal tequileras in Jalisco. The images show the tequila making process and the region’s […]
In Texas, Democrats and Republicans are trying to win over Latino swing voters
After Donald Trump outperformed among Latinos in South Texas in 2020, Republicans have been hoping to further improve their margins among those voters. Historically, South Texas has been a stronghold for Democrats in the state, but Republicans are banking on those ties not being as strong as they used to be.
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
Weslaco Independent School District received a federal grant to improve school safety on their campuses. The district plans to use the money to add more security at their entrances, allowing their campus administration to control who comes in and out of their schools. "This grant will be used to buy...
Ukrainian cadets’ journey at Marine Military Academy in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Marine Military Academy in Harlingen is known for providing a structured and distraction-free setting for cadets to learn, but for one group of boys from Ukraine, the academy is serving as a distraction from the war at home. “People are fighting now in our county, it’s inspiring me to focus […]
Plans to bring ‘Margaritaville’ resort to Texas speeding up
Highline Hospitality Partners announced plans to open a Margaritaville resort in South Padre.
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently; Brownsville too: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
