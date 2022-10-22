ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Local businesses donate 50 Thanksgiving dinners

Martins Ferry, OHIO (WTRF) – Not too long after Halloween, we’ve got Thanksgiving on the horizon. What are you thankful for? Well, a group of business owners are sharing their thanks by giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners! Lisa Bell, the manager of the Daily Bread Center in Martins Ferry, gave her clients tickets for the […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF

Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Happy 100th Birthday, Jeri Carpenter!

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday. Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her. Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location. You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building. The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia church turned into a haunted house for charity

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A haunted attraction is in its third year in Weirton. The third annual Night Terrors Haunted House at Sacred Heart of Mary Church has something for everyone. A family who belongs to the church came up with the idea and wanted to put their Halloween decorations to good use for a greater […]
WEIRTON, WV
wajr.com

Mon County Schools eliminate pride flag issue, turns focus to education, safety

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Board of Education will no longer debate the pride flag, or any flag issue despite a call from the West Virginia ACLU to return the flags as a free speech issue. In a letter to Superintendent Eddie Campbell ACLU Staff Attorney Nicholas Ward said,” Ordering faculty to remove LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays violates the right of free expression that all citizens enjoy under the U.S. Constitution.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Cardinals flock the Hilltoppers on Homecoming

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–West Liberty battled Wheeling University for Hilltoppers Homecoming. The Cardinals Javon Davis sent a pass out to Lowell Patron. Wheeling University got on the board first. Quickly after, the Hilltoppers came charging. Rudy Garcia passed to Chris Charles for a score. It was a back-and-forth game. At halftime the game was tied […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
MORGANTOWN, WV

