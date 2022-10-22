Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence faced with 2 tough choices if he stays at 147
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford pulling out of negotiations for his undisputed welterweight clash with Errol Spence Jr has left the Texas native with two tough choices between Eimantas Stanionis & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis should he stay at 147. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), the IBF mandatory challenger, has...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
BoxingNews24.com
Some Boxers with Good Records Who Were Overrated!
By Ken Hissner: Hal Bagwell, 100-5-8 (37), United Kingdom, was 30-0-3 when he lost to Johnny King, 150-36-13, in August of 1938 by knockout. There were past stories claiming he won 180 fights in a row that could never be proven. All his fights were in the UK, and per www.boxrec.com, I do not see him ever winning or fighting for any title until his final one, a minor title that he lost.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday, Oct.29th live on ESPN+
By Adam Baskin: Vasily Lomachenko will be fighting this Saturday, October 29th, against unbeaten lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz in the main event on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event start time is at 5:30 p.m. ET. If Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is successful against the 26-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th
By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk wants Deontay Wilder after he beats Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants Deontay Wilder after he takes care of Tyson Fury in early 2023. It was originally believed that IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) would fight Canelo Alvarez if he successfully defeats Fury because he said he wanted to fight the popular Mexican star.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Paulie Malignaggi asks will Devin Haney fight Lomachenko if he beats Ortiz on Saturday?
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi wants to see if undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will defend against Vasyl Lomachenko next if he successfully beats Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in their fight on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Malignaggi has already predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in 2023: “We want that fight”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he “100%” wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2023. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) isn’t who Hearn has in mind for Joshua to fight in January, though, as he’s looking at Dillian Whyte or possibly Otto Wallin for his next contest.
BoxingNews24.com
Did Women’s Boxing Carry The Sport In 2022?
By Vince Dwriter: When you break down the gender issue in professional sports, the men traditionally generate the higher revenue, and they’re the most entertaining, but for the year 2022, part of the trend was broken in the sport of boxing, as the female boxers consistently delivered the exciting high caliber bouts the fans wanted to see.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius – PPV numbers: Around 75,000 buys
By San Volz: Deontay Wilder’s comeback fight against Robert Helenius pulled in around 75,000 PPV buys for their October 15th contest on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder knocked out the hapless 38-year-old Helenius in the first round, so the fans didn’t get...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner on what to expect from him: “Fireworks”
By Adam Baskin: Adrien Broner is excited about signing a new three-fight deal with BLK Prime, which is rumored to be $12 million for 12 months. Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) says boxing fans can expect to see “fireworks” from him moving forward as he attempts to reinvent himself and resurrect his plummeting 14-year career.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez waiting on Bivol vs. Ramirez outcome on Nov.5th before he decides next fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is waiting on the outcome of the November 5th fight between WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and Gilbero’ Zurdo’ Ramirez before he decides who he’ll fight next May. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) lost to Bivol last May in Las Vegas, but...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner says he signed 8-figures with BLK Prime for 12 month deal
By Chris Williams: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has hit a gusher, saying that he was given a massive eight-figure [$10 million], three-fight “guaranteed” deal for 12 months with BLK Prime. What’s troubling about this deal is that Broner hasn’t fought three times since 2015, and it’s...
