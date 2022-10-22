Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Historic preservation groups push to keep Connecticut history alive at old burying grounds
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historical groups are digging deep to uncover parts of Connecticut history they worry could be lost forever: Old burying grounds in cities and towns that are home to the grave sites of prominent local figures. The Connecticut Gravestone Network is pushing for better upkeep and maintenance...
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
firefighternation.com
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?
Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stabbing
2022-10-23@1:46am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of calls about a street fight at Madison Avenue and Federal Street at Club Azul. Moments later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a stabbing victim came to the Emergency Department by private vehicle with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police are investigating.
eastoncourier.news
Easton’s Fire Truck That Could: The Hard Life and Times of the 1946 Mack
The rusty 1946 Mack fire truck parked outside Easton’s Volunteer Fire Department probably won’t work as efficiently as a modern-day pumper truck, but it sure has a story to tell. After it was retired from service, the once bright red truck leap-frogged around town because no one knew...
onlyinbridgeport.com
For This Ganim An Election To Cement History
Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
