This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
onlyinbridgeport.com
For This Ganim An Election To Cement History
Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
Rocky Point BOE unanimously accepts DEI signage, signals detente with public
The Rocky Point Union Free School District Board of Education convened Monday, Oct. 17, for a public meeting. Proceedings commenced with a brief presentation by the district superintendent, Scott O’Brien, recognizing school board appreciation month in the district. In his presentation, O’Brien discussed the vital work performed by school board members in educating students and advancing the community’s educational aims.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Neighbors? Why the City of Bridgeport Could be the Entity Taking Property for Sale Next to Your Own
As for the particulars involved, it almost certainly will not be publicly discussed, but the City of Bridgeport could potentially become your neighbor. In fact, the city could become neighbors with several in the community. During this evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, a new business item will allow for Council...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: 5th District candidates asked where they stand on national ban of AR-15 guns
(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest. They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field. They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than...
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
sheltonherald.com
Home-schooling group nears approval for Shelton location
SHELTON — Dozens of area children that are presently being home schooled may soon have a permanent facility to call home, at least during school hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked for drafting of a favorable resolution for creation of a Planned Development District at 60 Todd Road. The commission plans to vote on the resolution next week.
sbstatesman.com
Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races
Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Police Officer Michael Barry Featured On CNN
ANSONIA — School resource officer Michael Barry was the subject of a recent feature story on CNN. Officer Barry started a morning ‘boot camp’ at Ansonia High School in 2011. The program is designed to keep kids out of trouble. Click the video above to watch...
eastoncourier.news
Easton Seniors Are Knitting for Refugees in Ukraine
Gale Haskell and Judy Goldbecker hope they are making a difference for Ukrainian refugees with their wool and knitting needles. The women are among 10 volunteer knitters from the Easton Senior Center knitting scarves, socks and gloves bound for Ukraine. Nine shipments of their woolen comfort have gone to the war-torn country but the volunteers need yarn to keep their project going.
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
sheltonherald.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund
SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Car Into A House
2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene.
darienite.com
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
Michael DiMassa, former CT legislator, set to plead guilty
Michael DiMassa, a former CT Democratic state representative, is accused of stealing more than $1 million from the city of West Haven.
