Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.

RENO, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO