Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Shooting in Alief leaves one man dead, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting early Saturday morning left another man dead. This one happened at the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive in Alief around 12:15 a.m. Police found an unidentified 21-year-old man in the street, outside a vehicle, shot in the head. They say the man was visiting an ex-girlfriend when he got into a fight with a group of men.
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
KHOU
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
KHOU
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
cw39.com
Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a dark grey pick-up truck after a woman is left seriously injured from a hit-and-run incident. It happened on the 2400 block of Frick Road in north Houston around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night, when witnesses say the truck was driving all over the road appearing to be drunk. It hit something in the westbound lanes but kept going.
Teen hit-and-run suspect arrested after being found yards from where 18-year-old was struck: Pct. 4
SkyEye was at the scene where it appeared that the suspect's vehicle hit another car while trying to flee. The suspect's vehicle appeared to be in a ditch.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
fox26houston.com
Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Search ends for man wanted in wife's shooting at child's bus stop
Deputies made the callout to find Moises Huerta after shots were fired in front of his 11-year-old daughter.
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Click2Houston.com
Wrong way driver in Slingshot crashes through 4 vehicles in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after he plowed through four vehicles with his slingshot while driving the wrong way in northwest Harris County, deputies say. Deputies responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. The man, driving a Slingshot, was driving westbound on the eastbound...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
Motorcyclist causes multi-vehicle crash after driving wrong way on FM 529, Harris Co. deputies say
The driver of the slingshot motorcycle was flown to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies are investigating if alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Comments / 0