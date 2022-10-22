ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Shooting in Alief leaves one man dead, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting early Saturday morning left another man dead. This one happened at the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive in Alief around 12:15 a.m. Police found an unidentified 21-year-old man in the street, outside a vehicle, shot in the head. They say the man was visiting an ex-girlfriend when he got into a fight with a group of men.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a dark grey pick-up truck after a woman is left seriously injured from a hit-and-run incident. It happened on the 2400 block of Frick Road in north Houston around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night, when witnesses say the truck was driving all over the road appearing to be drunk. It hit something in the westbound lanes but kept going.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX

